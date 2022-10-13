Benefits With Friends: Sneak a peek inside four historic Benton County homes Oct. 15

'Autumn Glory in Bentonville':

An Historic Home Tour

What: The Benton County Historical Society will host a tour of four homes:

• The Jackson House: When Henry Starr held up the People's Bank in Bentonville in 1893, Jackson was an assistant cashier. The Henry Starr gang used him as a shield for escape, and he was injured in the process. This historic home was built in 1902 by Jackson and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

• The Bohan Cottage: This lovely Victorian cottage's renovation was featured on national television.

• The Roseborough House: Circa 1900, this Victorian home's renovation was also featured on national television.

• The Smith Home: This home was the original Museum of Native American History and has been remodeled to include a "bunkroom" for the grandchildren.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the home of the Benton County Historical Society, 306 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville

Cost: Tickets are $20 in advance at 273-3561 or by emailing bentoncountyarhs@gmail.com or $30 the day of the event. Free admission for children younger than 12

Information: Email bentoncountyarhs@gmail.com