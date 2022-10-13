Sections
Benefits With Friends

Benefits With Friends: Sneak a peek inside four historic Benton County homes Oct. 15

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The Boman Cottage, circa 1907, saw its interior floor plan completely changed during renovation. The new living room was the original kitchen, and the original living room is now the dining room and kitchen. This renovation was also seen on national television. (Courtesy Photo)

'Autumn Glory in Bentonville':

An Historic Home Tour

What: The Benton County Historical Society will host a tour of four homes:

• The Jackson House: When Henry Starr held up the People's Bank in Bentonville in 1893, Jackson was an assistant cashier. The Henry Starr gang used him as a shield for escape, and he was injured in the process. This historic home was built in 1902 by Jackson and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

• The Bohan Cottage: This lovely Victorian cottage's renovation was featured on national television.

• The Roseborough House: Circa 1900, this Victorian home's renovation was also featured on national television.

• The Smith Home: This home was the original Museum of Native American History and has been remodeled to include a "bunkroom" for the grandchildren.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the home of the Benton County Historical Society, 306 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville

Cost: Tickets are $20 in advance at 273-3561 or by emailing bentoncountyarhs@gmail.com or $30 the day of the event. Free admission for children younger than 12

Information: Email bentoncountyarhs@gmail.com

  photo  The Roseborough Home, circa 1900, is located in downtown Bentonville. The home features the original hardwood flooring and all the charm and trim of a vintage Victorian. It is one of the few homes to survive the Civil War years. The renovation of this home was seen on national television. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: ‘Autumn Glory’ tour showcases four historic Benton County homes

