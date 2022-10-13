Benton County names Deborah Fischer as new comptroller; she starts work on Monday

BENTONVILLE -- Deborah Fischer will be Benton County's new comptroller.

Fischer will begin work Monday. She will take over for Brenda Peacock, who will retire after eight years effective Dec. 31. Peacock will work with Fischer through the end of the year to complete the transition, according to a county news release.

Fischer comes to Benton County with 35 years of experience in accounting and finance and as a director. She previously worked for the Hidalgo County Auditor's Office in Edinburg, Texas, as director of accounting, and before that she worked nine years for the office as the grants accounting supervisor, according to the release.

Her salary will be $120,000.

"I am familiar with the Benton County area, and I am excited to lend my experience to the community to help it grow, prosper and meet resident needs," she said.

Fischer also will develop the county budget through collaboration with elected officials and department heads. She'll manage accounting, payroll, related tax filings, financing, purchasing, assets, properties, insurance and grants for the county among other related duties, according to the release.

"Her decades of experience will be a valuable asset to the county as we continue our record of financial transparency," County Judge Barry Moehring said.