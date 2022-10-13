Bulldogs, Zebras face-off in conference first

The White Hall Bulldogs won their homecoming game last week against the Morrilton Devil Dogs by one point with less than 3 minutes left.

The Devil Dogs (4-3, 2-3 in 5A-Central) led all night up until those critical last minutes. It looked dismal for a Bulldogs win until Bulldogs junior quarterback Noah Smith scored a touchdown to tie the game. Hector Murillo's extra-point kick was good, and the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2) eked out a surprising 21-20 win.

Up the road at the same time, the Pine Bluff Zebras (5-2, 3-2) played against the Mills Comets (7-0, 5-0). The Zebras lost by one point in overtime, 19-18.

This week, a new rivalry begins. The Bulldogs play the Zebras at 7 p.m. Friday in Pine Bluff High School's Jordan Stadium.

It's the first time the two Jefferson County teams have ever faced each other in conference play because of the way conferences have long been created by the Arkansas Activities Association. Public schools move up or down classifications based on enrollment. Private schools move up or down based on the competitive equity factor.

For years, the Bulldogs played in Class 5A under the present 2A-7A system for football, while Pine Bluff was a 6A school. This year, Pine Bluff dropped to 5A, creating a new Jefferson County rivalry between the Zebras and Bulldogs.

Both schools also have first-year coaches -- Pine Bluff's Micheal Williams and White Hall's Ryan Mallett. Both coaches want the win for bragging rights, but there's more to this game than that. The Bulldogs and Zebras need the win to remain in playoff contention.

"There's a lot at stake," Mallett said. "They have a good coach. He's doing a good job. It's a tough team, and I really can't see which way it will go Friday night."

The Bulldogs never gave up Friday night, even as the Devil Dogs hammered them offensively and defensively.

"It came down to the wire," Mallett said. "The kids kept grinding it out, and they kept fighting. The team had endurance and that showed. They've been working with lifting weights and training. That endurance came down to the fourth quarter."

Penalties, whether fair or not, against the team continue to haunt the Bulldogs, Mallett said.

"We cannot make them in Friday's game," Mallett said bluntly.

The Bulldogs are working to fix turnovers, too, which have plagued the team throughout the season.

"We were better last week," Mallet said. "Our defense was better. That was really good for us. We've got to play good sound defense against them."

Defensive coordinator Hunter Vincent echoed Mallet.

"For us defensively, it is going to be very similar to playing Mills a few weeks ago," Vincent said. "We have to make sure everyone is covered every play, don't let the top come off and maintain our aggressiveness. At the end of the day, just like every game, it comes down to 11 guys flying to the ball and tackling."

Vincent said the Bulldogs have plenty of respect for Pine Bluff, which is in third place but only by a half-game over Vilonia and White Hall. Mills (7-0, 5-0) and Robinson (5-1, 4-0) are still unbeaten in the 5A-Central.

"We played them in a 7-on-7 a few times this summer and you could tell this is the coach these kids need right now," Vincent said.

Vincent gave a shout-out to the Zebras' quickness -- especially juniors Courtney Crutchfield and Austyn Dendy and senior Blake Hegwood.

"Offensively, they have speed all over the field," he said. "They [Crutchfield, Dendy and Hegwood] are as fine of a receiver core as you will see in Arkansas. They've used a couple of quarterbacks that are both dangerous in their own way. Their offensive line is big and strong and their running backs run hard. We are excited for the challenge and the start of this new rivalry."

5A-Central Conference Football Standings

Team Conf. Over.

Mills 5-0 7-0

Robinson 4-0 5-1

Pine Bluff 3-2 5-2

White Hall 2-2 3-3

Vilonia 2-2 2-4

Morrilton 2-3 4-3

Beebe 2-3 4-3

Maumelle 0-4 2-4

Watson Chapel 0-4 1-5

Friday's games (all at 7 p.m.)

White Hall at Pine Bluff

Watson Chapel at Vilonia

Beebe at Robinson

Maumelle at Morrilton