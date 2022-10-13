Sections
Cleburne County man charged in September shooting death

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:34 p.m.
File photo

A Cleburne County man charged in a fatal Sept. 23 shooting turned himself in on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office.

Roy Newman, 67, of Wilburn is charged with second-degree murder and terroristic act, both felonies, in relation to last month's shooting death of Cody Reynolds, 38, of Pangburn.

A warrant was issued for Newman's arrest on Tuesday. He was being held in the Cleburne County jail as of Thursday evening in lieu of a $175,000 bond. 

On Sept. 23, a caller from the 1500 block of Hiram Road, about 4 miles east-southeast of Heber Springs, reported that Reynolds' vehicle had crashed through his fence. Deputies responding to the call at about 7:24 p.m. Sept. 23 found Reynolds had been shot in his vehicle.

Reynolds was transported to a Little Rock hospital for treatment. He died on Sept. 26.

Deputies submitted a case file to the prosecutor at the end of September, leading to the issue of the warrant for Newman's arrest.

