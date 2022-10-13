Marriage Licenses

Connor Copeland, 26, of Mabelvale and Shelby Raborn, 24, of Maumelle.

Clint Howe, 28, and Mauricio Martinez, 28, both of Little Rock.

Ernest Scott, 67, and Marnett Mormon, 57, both of North Little Rock.

Brenna Hall, 34, and Tiffany Beal, 39, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Dunn, 26, and Lauren Hudgens, 26, both of Little Rock.

Khloe Shuffield, 27, of Sherwood and William See, 27, of Little Rock.

Clayton Rice, 37, and Morgan Via, 31, both of Paris.

Kenneth Slater, 23, and Keveena Williams, 31, both of Little Rock.

Grant Williams, 22, and Maleah Peacock, 21, both of Little Rock.

Martin Walton, Jr., 41, and Wafiqah Mitchell, 38, both of Little Rock.

Keegan Conway, 23, of North Little Rock and Elizabeth Riley, 22, of Sherwood.

William Green, 21, and Emily Johnson, 22, both of Sherwood.

Roshun Allen, 36, and Pascha Williams, 48, both of Sherwood.

Erie'on McMillon, 21, and Mary Sherman, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Ethan Tinkle, 24, of Little Rock and Faith Grau, 24, of Cabot.

Divorces

FILED

22-3624. Martha Juarez v. Jose Juarez.

22-3627. Jeffrey Hogan v. Davette Hogan.

22-3629. Jhonathan Moreira v. Delmy Blanco.

22-3632. Billy Stubblefield Jr. v. Robin Davis.

22-3633. Michele Jones v. Vernon Jones.

GRANTED

21-2111. Joyce Kirk v. Cortez Kirk.

22-1219. Wendy Smith v. Brandon Smith.

22-1590. Amy Wilmoth v. Kendall Wilmoth.

22-1799. Dakota Hamilton v. Peyton Hamilton.

22-2512. Kierra Jackson v. Vincent Jackson.

22-2886. Kirk Banks v. Kerri Banks.