EDITORIAL: Provo Porkers

The Razorbacks break some new ground this weekend.

A murderous schedule delivers a mid-season first-ever program trip to Utah for Sam Pittman, his beat-up Hogs, and the thousands of fans expected to make the trip.

Provo, precisely, is the destination, home of the BYU Cougars. What promised a potential top 10 matchup a month ago now features two squads in need of a win. But strictly from a fan's perspective, this weekend's trip provides a vast upgrade over the usual October SEC road trips.

With the Wasatch Front range as dramatic backdrop, BYU is considered bucket-list country for traveling college football fans. And a bunch of Hog fans are expected to be in sold-out LaVell Edwards Stadium to experience what is perhaps one of just two SEC-like environments in the entire west.

One unique thing, though, about road games at BYU, the "LDS Notre Dame." Visiting fans will see very little tailgating--one parking lot at the stadium is designated for it--and alcohol is not allowed on campus.

In fact, when Wisconsin visited town five years ago, Provo proper had just two proper bars, both of which opened at 10 a.m. and were packed before and after the game with Badger fans wielding signs that read, "Drink Wisconsinbly."

Bar owners told The Salt Lake Tribune that it represented their best single day ever.

For the Razorbacks, here's to a much-needed successful trip--ahead of a much-more-needed bye week.