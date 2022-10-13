EDITORIAL: The path more traveled

French scientists believe Mars once was teeming with underground microscopic organisms whose impact on the atmosphere may have triggered an ice age that led to their demise.

Findings from researcher Boris Sauterey and his team suggest life might "commonly cause its own demise" across the cosmos, and "challenge us to rethink how a biosphere and its planet interact."

The Martian microbes, it's believed, were methane-producing and hydrogen- consuming. The warm, moist climate thought to exist on ancient Mars would've been jeopardized by diminishing hydrogen in the atmosphere, scientists speculate.

Future models of Martian climate will need to consider the French findings, SETI says.

A native "species" whose actions contribute to its own demise . . . Seems our two planets have more in common than previously thought.