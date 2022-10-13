Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Words still ring true

I read with interest Les Bledsoe's recent comments on Winston Churchill. It reminded me of an essay by Churchill in 1936 when he was commenting on the preceding years of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's reign. It was a time of great tumult and anxiety over the Supreme Court's refusal to go along with all of Roosevelt's plans and programs.

Churchill's comment about the Constitution was as appropriate then as it is now. He said: "The so-called 'rigidity' of the American Constitution is in fact the guarantee of freedom to its widespread component parts. That a set of persons, however eminent, carried into office upon some populist heave should have the power to make the will of a bare majority effective over the whole of the United States might cause disasters upon the greatest scale from which recovery would not be swift or easy."

I think this speaks aptly to the times in which we are living today.

JOSEPH C. BECK

Little Rock