FYI: An Entertainment Calendar including Art on the Bricks

Today

The War Eagle Fair -- Called the granddaddy of them all, founded in 1954, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and until 4 p.m. Oct. 16, 11037 High Sky Inn Road near Hindsville. Free.

War Eagle Mill Craft & Culinary Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and until 4 p.m. Oct. 16, War Eagle Mill across the creek from the War Eagle Fair, 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers. Free.

Sharp's Show at War Eagle -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and until 4 p.m. Oct. 16, behind War Eagle Mill. Free.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13-15 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free.

It's Fall Y'All Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 16, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. Free.

Northwest Arkansas Mall Craft Fair -- 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16, Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville. Free.

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Line of Sight" by James Queally, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Tommy B. Smith, author of "New Era," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Welcome celebration, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None," 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month Book Club -- "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 6 p.m., Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine in Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

KUAF Presents the "R" Word -- Discussion of "How to Fight Racism" with the author, Jemar Tisby, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Innovations: An Investigation of Breakthroughs -- Arkansas Philharmonic with cellist Anita Graef, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. Reservations at arphil.org.

AACLive! -- With Rory Block, 7:30 p.m., 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St. in Fort Smith. $52.50. aaclive.com.

Friday

Wishing Spring Gallery Fall Crafts Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista. Free.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival -- 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Free.

Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival -- 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15, United Lutheran Church at the corner of Cooper Road and Forest Hills Boulevard in Bella Vista. Free.

Tarot Card 101 -- 6:30-8 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. Register at fortsmithlibrary.org.

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" -- 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 2 & 8 p.m Oct. 15, 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Walton Arts Center St. in Fayetteville. $33 & up. waltonartscenter.org; 443-5600.

Saturday

Fiber Fest -- With demonstrations of weaving, felting, lace making, spinning and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15-16, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Highfill Fall Festival -- With a parade starting at 10 a.m. from the fire station to the city park, merchants, music, children's activities and more until 3:30 p.m. Free. Email loftinanna@gmail.com.

World Bazaar -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Record Painting -- Noon-2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- 12:30-4:30 p.m., Arkansalsa Festival at Shiloh Square in Springdale. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Literature Comes to Life -- "Dracula" with Ballet Arkansas, 1 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Flux: A Carnatic Crossover Experience -- With Roopa Mahadevan, 3-5 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Outdoor Performance -- Trillium Salon presents Craig Colorusso and Jon Mueller, 4 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Symphonic Superheroes" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

