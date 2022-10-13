Get to know: Class of '24 TE target Christian Bentancur

ESPN 4-star junior tight end Christian Bentancur recently made his second visit to Arkansas.





Bentancur, 6-5, 235, of Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic, and his parents visited Arkansas in June and again for the Alabama game on Oct. 1.

“It was great to get back and see the atmosphere of the game day,” he said of his second visit.

He has more than 30 offers from schools like Arkansas, Ohio State, Florida State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and others.

ESPN also rates him the No. 3 tight end and No. 116 overall recruit in the 2024 class.

Nickname: cbanz

Favorite thing about playing TE: catching touchdowns

Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is: a great coach to talk to not only about football but also about life.

Funniest football moment: teammate cramping while running for a touchdown

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: basketball

My mom is always on me to do: the dishes

Must watch TV: The Flash

Love or hate rollercoasters: LOVE

What super power would you choose if given the option: to stop time

My two pet peeves are: being fake and chewing with your mouth opened

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kobe Bryant

My hidden talent is: connect 4

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Panda Express because it’s great food, calories and a bang for your buck.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chipotle burritos

I will never ever eat: pickles

Favorite junk food: Twinkie’s

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: pop tarts

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Margot Robbie

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Carolinas

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: In a barn

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love because they get the adrenaline going

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs because they play more and are much cuter

Do you think aliens exist: Yes

I get emotional when: Things happen to family

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: Don’t try to be anyone but yourself

Role model and why: Kobe Bryant because of his mindset

Three words to describe me: swag, tall, fun

People would be surprised that I: kind of a nerd