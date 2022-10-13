Inflation rises 0.4% in September

Prices paid to U.S. producers rose in September more than expected, suggesting inflationary pressures will take time to moderate and keep the Federal Reserve fixed on aggressive rate increases.

The producer price index climbed 0.4% from August, the first increase in three months, and was up 8.5% from a year ago, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. The producer price index was up 8.7% in August compared with a year ago, having peaked at 11.7% in March.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, so-called core inflation at the wholesale level increased 0.3% in September and advanced 7.2% from a year earlier.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.2% monthly increase in the producer price index and a 0.3% rise in the core value.

While supply chain disruptions have generally improved, costs rose for energy, foods and services.

Two-thirds of the increase in producer prices was traced to services as prices increased for travel and accommodation, food retailing, portfolio management and hospital inpatient care.

The Wednesday report showed goods prices increased 0.4%, reflecting higher energy and food costs. For Americans already struggling with high inflation, the report pointed to rising costs for such necessities as residential natural gas, heating oil and a wide range of foods.

Food prices overall climbed 1.2%, with the cost of fresh and dry vegetables soaring nearly 16% in September from August.

Excluding food and energy, the index of goods costs was unchanged, the softest reading since a decline in May 2020.

Services prices increased 0.4%, the most in three months. However, some categories did show a moderation in price pressures. Wholesaler and retail margins rose just 0.1%, the smallest gain since April.

Costs for transportation and warehousing dropped for a third month.

Producer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services -- which strips out the most volatile components of the index -- increased a larger-than-forecast 0.4% from the prior month, the biggest gain since May.

Geopolitical developments threaten to push up the costs of commodities once more. Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt supplies of commodities like wheat.

Meanwhile, a decision by the OPEC+ alliance to cut oil output threatens to drive up oil prices in the months ahead.

Recent surveys have pointed to moderating price pressures for producers. The Institute for Supply Management's index of prices paid by manufacturers for raw materials dropped to a two-year low in September.

S&P Global figures also pointed to slower growth in input costs.

Costs of processed goods for intermediate demand, which reflect prices earlier in the production pipeline, edged up. However, excluding food and energy, the measure declined for a third month.

HOUSING KEY IN EXPECTED JUMP IN CORE CPI

A more closely watched U.S. inflation measure reported today was forecast to return to a four-decade high, underscoring broad and elevated price pressures that are also pushing the Fed toward yet another 75 basis point rate increase.

The core consumer price index that excludes food and energy was projected to rise 0.4% in September from August and 6.5% compared with a year earlier, matching the March peak that proved the highest since 1982.

But about a third of economists in a Bloomberg survey expected an increase of 6.6% or more.

The overall consumer price index, however, is expected to decelerate to a still-rapid 8.1% annual pace, restrained by a decline in gasoline prices, based on the median estimate of the Bloomberg survey.

The report is also set to underscore the enormous role played by one component in particular -- housing. Even so, analysts are seeing signs that core inflation has peaked and is finally on a downward slope, though the decline may take time.

"We're probably near a peak, but that being said, I don't think we're going to have a speedy return to lower numbers in part because" of the persistence of rental inflation, said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shelter makes up about a third of the overall basket of consumer prices, and an even larger share of the so-called core CPI. The run-up in rents and housing prices over the past two years has slowly fed into the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price figures, fueling massive jumps in the indexes for rent of primary residence and owners' equivalent rent.

Both increased 0.7% in August and were up the most since 1986 on an annual basis. Deutsche Bank economists expect both metrics to rise by yet another 0.7% in Thursday's report.

These measures are a key factor for the ultimate path of U.S. inflation and are poised to keep a floor under inflation well into next year, before recent signs of a cooling in asking rents begin filtering into the government's measure.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller reinforced this thought when he said last week that he's closely watching shelter inflation "in determining" his outlook for U.S. inflation.

He went on to say that "unfortunately, the message is that shelter inflation will likely remain high for several months."

The Fed is "not raising rates just because shelter is high, they're raising rates because so much of the basket is growing much faster than they want to see it growing," said Omair Sharif, founder and president of Inflation Insights.

That said, "my feeling is this is the start of a much more sustained period of softer core CPI prints," Sharif said.

Used car and truck prices, a key driver of inflation last year, are set to drop for a third straight month, but by a much greater extent.

Sharif said he expects used car prices to fall 2% in September, a reflection of both a decline in wholesale used-car prices and the way the government adjusts the price data each September for differences in the quality of newer cars in the sample.

Similarly, other categories are set to soften this month or in the near future. Retailers are announcing widespread price cuts and sales to clear inventory, and the strength of the U.S. dollar compared to other currencies is likely to weigh on foreign demand for American goods.

The Fed has boosted its benchmark short-term interest rate by three percentage points since March to combat rising prices. It's the fastest pace of rate increases since the early 1980s.

Higher rates are intended to cool consumer and business borrowing and spending and bring down inflation.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press, and Reade Pickert and staffof Bloomberg News (WPNS).