The nation in brief: Jan. 6 panel hearing scheduled today

Jan. 6 panel hearing scheduled today

After a long break and then a postponement caused by Hurricane Ian, the House Jan. 6 select committee is set to hold what may be its final hearing today at noon CST.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has said the hearing will not have live witnesses -- a first for the panel -- but he added, "We still have significant information that we've not shown to the public that's available to us."

Committee members haven't tipped their hand about the ground they plan to cover. But the political landscape has shifted significantly since their last hearing captured the nation's attention in late July. Since then, former President Donald Trump's Florida home was searched by the FBI, evidence emerged that he held sensitive top-secret documents, and Trump came under increased scrutiny from prosecutors in New York and Georgia.

Reprimands given in SEAL training death

WASHINGTON -- The Navy's Special Warfare Command has reprimanded three officers in connection with the February death of a SEAL candidate who collapsed and died of acute pneumonia just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test, according to Navy officials and a new report.

Commanders did not directly blame the officers for the death of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, and no one has been fired. But a Navy investigation has triggered a number of changes in how sailors are monitored during the physically and mentally exhausting test, and has prompted the command to seek and conduct expanded testing for performance-enhancing drugs.

A new report released by the command concluded that Mullen, 24, from Manalapan, N.J., died "in the line of duty, not due to his own misconduct." It said he had an enlarged heart that also contributed to his death, which came soon after he successfully finished Hell Week, the 5½-day test that comes during the first phase of assessment for SEAL candidates striving to get into the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL class. The training was at the Naval Special Warfare Training Center in Coronado, Calif.

The medical examiner's autopsy report found there was no evidence of performance-enhancing drugs in Mullen's system and that they were not a contributing cause of death.

Staff and medical professionals who reviewed the findings said in the report that several substances commonly used as performance-enhancing drugs -- testosterone, Anastrobol and sildenafil -- were found in Mullen's belongings. And they said such substances could have been a contributing factor in his death.

The autopsy did not include blood tests or urine analysis, which can show indications of the banned substances.

The potential use of banned drugs by any SEAL candidate, however, is forcing the Navy to confront what many believe is a persistent problem, particularly among Special Operations forces and service members trying to get through rigorous training and evaluation courses. Some additional testing for the drugs is already being done in connection with the course, and as of Sept. 22, 37 personnel had been dropped from the training program as a result.

Migrant clinging to Florida bridge saved

MIAMI -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Cuban migrant found clinging to a support column of the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys on Wednesday morning, the agency confirmed.

Coast Guard crews lowered the man from the bridge and turned him over to the U.S. Border Patrol about 6:30 a.m., said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, a Coast Guard spokesman.

It is unclear if the man was alone or part of a group of arrivals.

The incident happened as the Coast Guard, Border Patrol and U.S. Customs Air and Marine Operations are dealing with the largest influx of maritime migration from Cuba to South Florida in nearly a decade.

Boston activist, 91, stabbed on dog walk

BOSTON -- A 91-year-old civil-rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said.

Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting her at the hospital.

McGuire's stabbing, as well as the recent fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the city, is unacceptable, said Hayden, whose family has been close to McGuire's for years.

"I'm certainly outraged, and I think we have to be at the point where we have an entire community that is equally as outraged and will not stand for this sort of random violence any further," he said.

The good news is that McGuire is "as spunky and as vibrant as ever and is going to be just fine, praise the Lord," he said.

McGuire's sister, Jeriline Brady McGinnis, told news outlets that her sister has been walking dogs in the park for decades.

"What did he want? Dog walkers don't carry money. We carry poop bags and ID. That's all he's going to get. Unless he felt the urge to just beat up somebody who's defenseless," she told WFXT-TV.



