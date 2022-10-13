For the good of state

I resent that educators and Democrats are labeled the "radical left" by Chris Jones' opponent. I am furious that his opponent has said that our youth are being indoctrinated (by the "radical left"). Our teachers work so very hard to do one of the hardest jobs--that is, to take care of and educate our youth. They sacrifice and pour their hearts into the job. In short, they go far beyond minimum efforts.

Then his opponent calls inflation "Biden's inflation." We all know that inflation cannot be attributed to one factor or to one person. Inflation develops over a period of time and is influenced by multiple factors. We live in a global economy.

Jones' opponent declined to attend a debate televised on KATV. Chris Jones and Ricky Harrington both showed up.

Chris Jones has visited every county in the state and has walked, talked, and listened to Arkansans. He will work for the good of Arkansans. We need registered voters to get the message out and to get out and vote during early voting or on election day!

MARGARET McCLAIN

Conway

Wastes taxpayer cash

Leslie Rutledge says she's concerned about the taxpayers paying for school loan relief. How much of our taxpayers' money has she spent in the last few years on frivolous lawsuits that have been thrown out of court?

JUDY UNRATH

Farmington

What really matters

Facts matter. Truth matters. Facts assembled in such a manner as to lead to a false conclusion are untruths. Character matters. Your vote matters.

DAVID RAULS

Nashville

GOP's talking points

Bradley Gitz's column started last week off with the usual name-calling, i.e., "woke" for Democrats. Before that Democrats were communists, liberals, and socialists. He blames all the negatives on two years of Biden. It seems the Republican Party's talking points are so full of holes its only recourse is to hope that subjugates are too asleep to recognize the falsehoods.

The Republican Party tries to hide the facts that the great USA that once led the world in keeping our citizens safe has been degraded terribly because of gun violence. They instead blame this dreaded violence on our current president who had nothing to do with putting ARs and pistols in the hands of potential criminals. Unfortunately, the main reason the majority of people have guns now is to protect themselves from potential criminals. Statistics show the guns they purchased have a greater chance to be used against the owners. Guns are purchased through gun shows and arms dealers forever infiltrating our crime centers. Our police are many times outgunned because of this stupidity. Instead, the NRA thinks we need more guns to protect us from the violence that we all see, read, and unfortunately many experience. Yes, I am woke!

The week ended with French Hill"s "Commitment To America" as Hurricane Ian devastated Florida and he again offers no plan. Global warming is not in the Republican Party's vocabulary. He attacks vio-lent crime incidence but accepts NRA support and donations. He promotes "individual liberties" but is very silent on women's rights, especially since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Hill has been in office eight years and in that time my life expectancy has dropped 1.5 years. Neonatal mortality has been terrible (48th in the U.S.). Gun deaths are now listed as the primary cause of child death, but he and Sarah Huckabee Sanders are attacking Biden.

Please take care of Arkansans and the human race. Wake up.

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Renters need to vote

Arkansas tenants have fewer rights than those in probably any other state. In 2021, legislators passed a bill that masquerades as minimum requirements for landlords to uphold. But I believe the law is a sham because it seems there's no enforcement. If a landlord refuses to make repairs, the only recourse a tenant has is to move out. This isn't the law anywhere else.

The Republican supermajority passed this law. One-third of Arkansas households are renter households, and half of Arkansans who are eligible to vote don't. Let's surprise our legislators--everyone vote! Tell your friends, neighbors, family members, and especially tenants to register and vote. We can be a voting state. We don't have to be in last place.

MARY JAMES

Little Rock