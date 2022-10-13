Police beat: Missing police dog found in Little Rock

Missing police dog found in Little Rock

A North Little Rock police dog injured during an exchange of gunfire in June briefly vanished on Wednesday.

Police said in tweet at 10:14 a.m. that the tan, black and brown MalinoisRakkie, who walks with a noticeable limp, had last been seen on Foxridge Road, west of Little Rock, and running into the woods.

In another tweet about 1:50 p.m., they said Rakkie had been found in the area.

He appeared "to be okay and in good spirits," police said.

Rakkie and officer Nicholas Stewart were hit by gunfire after a standoff at a house at 3108 Donaghey Drive in North Little Rock on June 25, police have said.

Officers returned fire, killing 66-year-old Arlen Jay Bates, police said.

Police said the officers had gone to the house after a report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon.

Man arrested after pot found at stop

North Little Rock police late Tuesday arrested a man on gun and drug charges following a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Averill Ferguson, 38, of Little Rock, near 3800 Camp Robinson Road around 11:40 p.m. because his headlight was not working properly, the report says.

Police said they smelled marijuana in Ferguson's vehicle, and he told officers he had smoked earlier but did not have any marijuana on him. He quickly changed his story, saying there was some in the vehicle, the report says.

A search of the vehicle located a pistol under the driver's seat and two packages of suspected marijuana in the passenger floorboard alongside drug paraphernalia.

Robinson faces two felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and drug possession -- as well a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.