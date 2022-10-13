Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Independence County, troopers say

A man was killed Wednesday after his vehicle hit a tractor-trailer in Independence County, troopers said.

Kellum Kepfner, 41, of Southside, was traveling in a 2005 Honda north on Arkansas 87 around 1:20 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. A 2013 Freightliner also traveling north on the roadway attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway near the 1100 block of Floral Road.

Police said while the semi-truck was negotiating the turn, Kepfner traveled left of center and struck the left side of the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.

Both vehicles came to a final rest in the private driveway on the south side of the roadway, according to the report.

Authorities said the road was wet and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.