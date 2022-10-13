Manufacturer’s owner fined $5,500 for waste

The owner of a longtime Pine Bluff manufacturing company was fined a civil penalty of $5,500 after state environmental inspectors found the facility was storing more hazardous waste than it had generated, according to an annual report.

The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s Division of Environmental Quality, or DEQ , entered into a consent administrative order, or CAO, with Nebraska-based AGROdeviate, LLC — which purchased W&A Manufacturing Co. at 1810 S. Ohio St. in June 2018 — on Sept. 29, ordering the facility to move all Central Accumulation Area containers holding “ignitable waste” at least 15 meters, or about 50 feet, from W&A’s property line. W&A is also required to properly identify the 14 solid waste containers that were observed in one of the Central Accumulation Areas at the time of a compliance evaluation inspection, or CEI, and ship offsite all wastes accumulated for more than 90 days “for proper treatment, storage or disposal.” AGROdeviate indicated in an annual report on April 26, 2021, it had generated 250 pounds of hazardous waste during calendar year 2020, according to the CAO. It also reportedly notified as a small quantity generator, which may accumulate up to 13,200 pounds of hazardous waste on-site before becoming a large quantity generator under state law.

On Sept. 7 of that year, DEQ performed a compliance evaluation inspection following a complaint alleging W&A was storing approximately 75 55-gallon containers of possible hazardous waste. Fifteen days later, a follow-up inspection revealed approximately 16,887 pounds of hazardous waste on-site, making W&A a large quantity generator.

“Unfortunately, during a time of workforce turnover challenges of covid, our identification processes waned and let the volume grow to next designation level,” AGROdeviate President Rod Haarberg said in an email to The Commercial. “All is back in order and has been for some time.” Among the violations of state code that inspectors identified: A 55-gallon container of hazardous waste paint-related material, generated from flushing paint booth spray lines with xylene in a Satellite Accumulation Area, was not marked or labeled with the words “Hazardous Waste” or with the hazards of the contents.

Two 55-gallon containers in Central Accumulation Area No. 1 contained hazardous waste paint booth filters and hazardous waste paint booth surface covers. In addition, CAA No. 2 held 86 55-gallon containers and one 30-gallon container. Ten of the 55-gallon containers and the one 30-gallon carried hazardous waste paint related material, and 76 55-gallons had hazardous waste paint booth filters and hazardous waste paint booth surface covers. None of the 89 CAA containers were marked or labeled either “Hazardous Waste,” with the hazards of the contents, or with the accumulation start date.

Tight-head containers held hazardous water paint related material directly adjacent to the facility’s property line.

Fourteen 55-gallon containers in CAA No. 3 contained unidentified powdery debris. An accurate waste determination for solid wastes was not made.

A facility spokesperson stated weekly inspections of the three CAAs were not being conducted at the facility.

The person added the hazardous waste containers observed in the outside CAAs Nos. 2 and 3 had been generated and were on-site at the time AGROdeviate purchased W&A. This exceeded the 90-day accumulation limit for large quantity generators by about 1,090 days.

DEQ added AGROdeviate was notified of the findings on Oct. 20, 2021. In a meeting last Jan. 20, DEQ notified the company it “failed to adequately address all the identified violations,” and the company agreed to properly dispose of all hazardous waste observed during the investigation as soon as possible.

Haarberg said in an email DEQ officials “were very helpful” in the matter.

“More importantly, I’m pleased to report the conclusion of the review was that there were no hazardous material leaked, no hazards posed at the facility, and this is well in the past,” Haarberg said. “The materials in question consist of cleaning solvents, remnant paint, and filters used in a paint room were all security held.” AGROdeviate would face a $250-per-day fine through the 14th day after the 30-day deadline to meet all CAO requirements. After that, the fine would increase to $1,250 per day through day 30 and increase to $2,500 per day after day 30.

W&A, located at 1810 S. Ohio St., produces tractor implements for row crop agriculture, according to the CAO. It imports steel bar stock which is “band sawed, drilled and welded in the manufacturing of components,” which are then spray-painted in a paint booth before final product assembly.

“We appreciate the community of Pine Bluff and continue to work to grow our presence there by adding reliable jobs to serve the Agriculture industry,” Harberg said.