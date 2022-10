Motor sports schedules

CIRCUIT SCHEDULES

NOTE Race winners are listed in parentheses

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Feb. 19 Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Hill)

Feb. 26 Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

March 5 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

March 12 United Rentals 200 (Noah Gragson)

March 19 Nalley Cars 250 (Ty Gibbs)

March 26 Pit Boss 250 (AJ Allmendinger)

April 2 ToyotaCare 250 (Ty Gibbs)

April 8 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com (Brandon Jones)

April 23 Ag-Pro 300 (Noah Gragson)

April 30 A-GAME 200 (Josh Berry)

May 7 Mahindra ROXOR 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 21 SRS Distribution 250 (Tyler Reddick)

May 28 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Josh Berry)

June 4 Pacific Office Automation 147 (AJ Allmendinger)

June 25 Tennessee Lottery 250 (Justin Allgaier)

July 2 Henry 180 (Ty Gibbs)

July 9 Alsco Uniforms 250 (Austin Hill)

July 16 Crayon 200 (Justin Allgaier)

July 23 Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 (Noah Gragson)

July 30 Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard (AJ Allmendinger)

Aug. 6 New Holland 250 (Ty Gibbs)

Aug. 20 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen (Kyle Larson)

Aug. 26 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (Jeremy Clements)

Sept. 3 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 10 Kansas Lottery 300 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 16 Food City 300 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 24 Andy's Frozen Custard 300 (Noah Gragson)

Oct. 1 Sparks 300 (AJ Allmendinger)

Oct. 8 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina (AJ Allmendinger)

SATURDAY Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Feb. 18 NextEra Energy 250 (Zane Smith)

March 4 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 (Chandler Smith)

March 19 Fr8 208 (Corey Heim)

March 26 XPEL 225 (Zane Smith)

April 7 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (William Byron)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1 (Austin Dillon)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2 (Ty Majeski)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3 (Joey Logano)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4 (Chandler Smith)

April 16 Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (Ben Rhodes)

May 6 Dead On Tools 200 (John H. Nemechek)

May 14 Heart Of America 200 (Zane Smith)

May 20 SpeedyCash.com 220 (Stewart Friesen)

May 27 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Ross Chastain)

June 4 Toyota 200 (Corey Heim)

June 11 DoorDash 250 (Kyle Busch)

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 1 (John H. Nemechek)

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 2 (Carson Hocevar)

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 3 (Hailie Deegan)

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 4 (Todd Gilliland)

June 18 Clean Harbors 150 (Todd Gilliland)

June 24 Rackley Roofing 200 (Ryan Preece)

July 9 O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Parker Kligerman)

July 23 CRC Brakleen 150 (Chandler Smith)

July 29 TSport 200 (Grant Enfinger)

Aug. 13 Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation (Chandler Smith)

Sept. 9 Kansas Lottery 200 (John H. Nemechek)

Sept. 15 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Ty Majeski)

Oct. 1 Chevy Silverado 250 (Matt DiBenedetto)

Oct. 22 Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Nov. 4 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race