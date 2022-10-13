Atlanta center shift a plus, Walmart says

Walmart Inc.'s conversion of an Atlanta fulfillment center into a Walmart Fulfillment Services facility will help its third-party sellers grow their businesses, the company said.

Many Walmart marketplace sellers who use its fulfillment services to store, pack and ship merchandise see 50% sales growth on average, said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president for Walmart U.S.' fulfillment center operations.

The Bentonville-based retailer is enhancing training, processes, equipment and the building's infrastructure to ready the Atlanta facility for its new function, Sprague said. The company's goal is to finish the conversion by early this fall, she said.

The closing of the fulfillment center led to the loss of 1,458 jobs at the facility, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. The Department of Labor requires large companies to notify its employees 60 days before a plant closing or mass layoff.

A Walmart spokesman told Reuters that the workers are getting help with job searches and some were re-hired at other Walmart facilities.

-- Serenah McKay

Vote set on 1st union try at Home Depot

NEW YORK -- The federal labor board has scheduled a November vote on a petition from Home Depot workers in Philadelphia to form what could be the first storewide union at the world's largest home improvement retailer.

The National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday the vote will take place Nov. 2 at the Philadelphia store, and the count will take place three days later.

Vincent Quiles, the Home Depot employee leading the unionization effort, submitted a petition last month to form a collective bargaining unit for employees working in the store's merchandizing, specialty and operations departments. The original petition said the union would represent 274 workers, but Quiles said the number is now 266.

Home Depot does not "believe unionization is the best solution for our associates," said Margaret Smith, a company spokesperson.

-- The Associated Press

State index up 3.23 to end day at 742.34

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 742.34, up 3.23.

"Equity markets closed relatively unchanged despite a PPI report for September ... that came in above expectations as investors await [today's] CPI report for the same period but took solace in Federal Reserve minutes from the September meeting indicating that officials would 'calibrate the pace of further policy tightening with the aim of mitigating the risk of significant adverse effects,'" said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.