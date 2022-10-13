Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Matthew Marlow, 36, of 1563 Hazelton Road in Pea Ridge, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, domestic battering and kidnapping. Marlow was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Michael Lawrence, 52, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lawrence was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Gentry

• Paul Martinez, 38, of 404 W. Second St. in Gentry, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Martinez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jacob Sargent, 22, of 3909 S.W. Carriageway Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with arson. Sargent was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Konrad Anderson, 44, of 3113 N. Sassafras Hill Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Anderson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.