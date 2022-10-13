FOOTBALL

NY punter leaves London

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice today, the team said. Gillan was forced to remain in the U.K. for three extra days after the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He entered the U.S. as a teenager with his father with a NATO visa. His father was a member of the Royal Air Force. The younger Gillan never changed the visa to a work visa when he got a job in the NFL. Coach Brian Daboll said the Giants were aware of the problem and understood the punter might not be able to leave Sunday after the game. Gillan got the new documents and was able to leave Wednesday.

Raiders’ WR charged

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Mo., police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City. Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

Tua returns to practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a small step Wednesday toward returning to football. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa, who has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29, will return to practice in a limited capacity, though he will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The coach said there is a “scenario” that Tagovailoa could be medically cleared this week, but the QB will take things slowly, working out and throwing individually. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater advance through the concussion protocol.

GOLF

Tar Heels claim Cup title

Dylan Menante made a pair of 18-foot putts on the final holes, including one for birdie on the first extra hole, and Ryan Burnett and Austin Greaser also won their matches to lead the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s golf team to a 3-2 win over Florida State in the championship match at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup Wednesday at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. Stanford defeated Wake Forest 4-1 at Seminole Golf Club to earn the women’s title. Megha Ganne, Rachel Heck, Rose Zhang and Brooke Seay won their matches for the Cardinal.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bowman out 3 races

Alex Bowman said Wednesday he will miss the next three NASCAR races with a concussion he suffered last month in a crash in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Bowman, who sat out the past two races, will miss this weekend at Las Vegas, then sit out at Homestead and Martinsville. He won at Las Vegas in the spring. Bowman said he was evaluated Wednesday by Dr. Micky Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal

With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte. While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega. That move was announced after Stewart spoke with reporters at Texas Motor Speedway. A few hours later, SHR chief competition officer Greg Zipadelli said in a statement about the race manipulation charges that the team “denies any wrongdoing and will vigorously defend its personnel” in the appeals process.

BASEBALL

Surgery for Braves’ reliever

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined for 12 to 18 months. Manager Brian Snitker said the 31-year-old left-hander went to Texas to be evaluated and learned that he had a torn elbow ligament. Atlanta left Matzek off the postseason roster because of elbow discomfort. Matzek, who spent time in May and June on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, went 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA this season, striking out 36 in 43 2/3 innings.

BASKETBALL

Pistons center out 3-4 weeks

Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee. Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise. The 6-11 Bagley signed a three-year, $37 million contract as a restricted free agent in July with the Pistons, who acquired him from Sacramento in a four-team trade last season. Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, bounced back from a disappointing, injury-filled stint with the Kings to average 14.6 points in 18 games with the Pistons last season. The 23-year-old former Duke star has averaged 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over his four-year career.

TENNIS

No. 2 seed ousted in Italy

Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini crashed out of the Firenze Open in the second round on Wednesday, while there were also upsets in the two all-American matches. Berrettini seemed on the verge of victory when the Italian went up 5-2 in the third set but Roberto Carballes Baena reeled off five games in a row to win 5-7, 7-6

(5), 7-5 and silence the passionate crowd. Carballes Baena will face Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the indoor, hardcourt tournament after the Swedish qualifier eliminated fifth-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-1.