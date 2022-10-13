100 years ago

Oct. 13, 1922

CAMDEN -- Emmett Blake was fined $100 and costs in Mayor Word's court on a charge of selling corn liquor. Emmett had a pair of saddlebags, especially fitted with 12 compartments, each of which held a quart fruit jar, officers said. When Emmett threw these bags over the back of his saddle and covered them over with a slicker, the thing looked anything but suspicious. However, Marshal Arthur Ellis' suspicion was aroused and when he took Emmett into custody there were 10 quarts snugly ensconced in the bags, the testimony showed.

50 years ago

Oct. 13, 1972

• An appeal is to be lodged today in the Arkansas Supreme Court seeking to overturn a Fulton Circuit Court ruling that prevents two independent candidates for county offices from having their names on the general election ballot. ... Circuit Judge Harrell Simpson upheld the County Election Commission, which had held that the two candidates should have filed their independent petitions and ballot fee with the Commission rather than with the county clerk. The dispute resulted in a fist fight after the lower court ruling between county judge candidate James R. Davis and County Clerk Lester Collins.

25 years ago

Oct. 13, 1997

• After two days of grueling legal argument before some of Arkansas' leading judicial lights, one University of Arkansas at Little Rock Law School student was left standing Sunday afternoon. David Eanes, a second-year law student from Little Rock, won the third annual Moot Court Competition, held at UALR Law School over the weekend. ... UALR Law School's Donaghey dean of law, Rodney Smith, said the moot court program provides invaluable experience for the students because it integrates theory with practice and humanizes the law. "Law is a lot like applied philosophy. We deal theoretically with issues, but these questions affect real lives and real people. By having our students do this, it forces them to ground themselves, to understand that these are real human beings, real problems," Smith said.

10 years ago

Oct. 13, 2012

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas ranks among the top 30 public institutions in the South, according to the 2013 Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report. UCA ranks 26th in the category of Top Public Schools among regional universities in the South. ... "This ranking demonstrates this university's continuing commitment to our students. We continue to provide our students with an excellent education at a very affordable price, and this ranking is a result of a high-quality faculty, engaged in student learning, research and service, and supported by a staff dedicated to the mission of UCA," UCA President Tom Courtway said. The U.S. News & World Report 2013 Best Colleges guidebook includes rankings of 1,600 institutions nationwide. The rankings are based on peer assessment; retention and graduation rate of UCA's student body; faculty resources; student selectivity; financial resources; and alumni giving.