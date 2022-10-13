Police ID victims in Wednesday afternoon Little Rock shooting

Little Rock police on Thursday identified the man killed in a double shooting on 12th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Barry Campbell, 34, of Little Rock died of injuries he suffered in the shooting at 4423 West 12th St., according to a Thursday news release from the Little Rock Police Department. The address, about four blocks south of Interstate 630, is about a half-mile west of the Little Rock Police Department's 12th Street Substation.

Frederick Jordan, 65, also of Little Rock, was wounded in the same shooting, the release added.

The release did not give any further information about the circumstances of the shooting. A tweet from the Police Department on Thursday shared a photo of a person "concerning last night’s homicide," seeking the community's help identifying him.