PREP FB: Friday’s Matchups

Fayetteville at Bentonville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fayetteville 4-2, 2-1 7A-West; Bentonville 5-1, 3-0

COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick; Bentonville -- Jody Grant.

KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 210), WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-2, 190), LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 215), WR Jaison DeLamar (So., 5-8, 165). Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Su'a (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145).

THE SCOOP This will be the 29th meeting of the two teams dating back to 2001, with Bentonville currently owning an 18-10 series advantage during that time. ... Fayetteville snapped a lengthy regular-season losing skid against Bentonville and ended the Tigers' 35-game conference win streak with a 42-34 victory last year at Harmon Field. ... With his 389-yard passing performance against Fort Smith Southside, Lindsey has thrown for 2,149 yards and 21 TDs this season. ... Morris needs 73 more receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season. ... Bentonville's win over Rogers Heritage, coupled with Rogers' loss to Bentonville West, means the Tigers are the only unbeaten team in league play this season. ... Ficklin has now scored TDs in four different ways this season -- rushing, receiving, kickoff return and fumble recovery, which he did Friday when he recovered his fumble in the end zone. ... After allowing 1,232 yards in games against Broken Arrow, Okla., and Conway before Bentonville's open week, the Tigers' defense has allowed just 1,013 yards in its last four games.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 40, Fayetteville 29

-- Henry Apple

Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS West 4-2, 2-1 7A-West; Har-Ber 1-5, 1-2

COACHES West -- Bryan Pratt; Har-Ber -- Chris Wood

KEY PLAYERS West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165). Har-Ber -- QB Luke Buchanan (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Cole Carlton (Sr., 5-10, 200), WR Bliyge Cook (Sr., 5-7, 150), LB Ross Haney (Sr., 5-9, 175), DB Britt Wittschen (Sr., 5-9, 150).

THE SCOOP This is the seventh meeting between the two schools, with West currently owning a 4-2 cushion. ... The Wolverines made a remarkable comeback at home during last year's game, scoring 22 unanswered points over the final 8 minutes for a 46-45 win. Casey hit Brust with the game-winning TD pass with 1:17 remaining. ... Durham regained the team lead in receptions with 34 after he caught six passes for 144 yards against Rogers. Brust is a close second with 33 catches. ... Bell, in addition to his defensive back duties, has caught five touchdown passes over the last four games for West and has 24 receptions on the season. ... Har-Ber snapped the longest losing skid in school history -- eight games -- with its victory over crosstown rival Springdale. ... RB Hudson Brewer, who had only two rushing touchdowns through five games, had two more last week. ... LB Amare Tareo intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to spark the Wildcats' 35-point explosion in the second half.

OUR TAKE West 35, Har-Ber 21

-- Henry Apple

Springdale at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Springdale 1-5, 1-2 7A-West; Rogers 5-1, 2-1

COACHES Springdale -- Brett Hobbs; Rogers -- Chad Harbison

KEY PLAYERS Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (So., 6-0, 175), ATH Ta'jon Sparks (Sr., 5-8, 160), WR Chris Cortez (Sr., 5-10, 160), ATH Cayden Aaserude (Jr., 5-9, 155), DE Tevin Tate (Sr., 6-5, 250). Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-1, 190), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-3, 175), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 170), LB Isaac Chapman (Jr., 6-0, 190), DB Braxton Lindsey (Fr., 6-1, 194).

THE SCOOP Both teams enter Friday's game off losses last week. Springdale fell to crosstown rival Springdale Har-Ber 49-14, and Rogers suffered its first loss of the season at Bentonville West 34-21. ... Two weeks ago Springdale pounded Rogers Heritage 40-28, but has scored just 14 points in the past two games combined. ... Rogers fell into a 21-0 hole at West and could not dig its way back out. Twice the Mounties got within seven points, but both times West responded with scores to put the game away. ... Turnovers were again an issue for Rogers last week. After somehow beating Fayetteville despite five turnovers the previous week, the Mounties could not overcome a three-turnover game to West. ... Rogers has an explosive offense keyed by junior QB Dane Williams and a solid group of tall receivers. Williams is also an effective runner with 93 yards against West and a pair of rushing touchdowns. ... Springdale will look to get the ball into the hands of playmaker Ta'jon Sparks, who had five touchdowns in the win against Heritage.

OUR TAKE Rogers 48, Springdale 14

-- Chip Souza

Gentry at Ozark

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Gentry 6-0, 3-0 4A-1; Ozark 4-2, 3-0

COACHES Gentry -- Justin Bigham; Ozark -- Jeremie Burns

KEY PLAYERS Gentry -- QB Chris Bell (Sr., 6-0, 185), WR Addison Taylor (Jr., 5-7, 150), DB Dillon Owens (Jr., 6-0, 145), RB Ty Hays (Sr., 5-5, 180). Ozark -- QB Landon Wright (Sr., 5-9, 175), RB Eli Masingale (Sr., 6-0, 195), WR/DB Koby Wilbanks (So., 6-0, 160), OL Charles Vanderberg (Jr., 6-3, 300), LB Gunner Williams (So., 5-5, 141).

THE SCOOP The 4A-1 Conference race is shaping into a three-team chase and these are two of the three teams in the mix along with Elkins. ... Gentry enters Friday's game undefeated after throttling Green Forest 48-8 last week. ... Ozark ran over Lincoln 64-21 last week to keep its conference slate perfect. ... Gentry is led by Bell, who accounted for five touchdowns last week in the win against Green Forest. That seems to be a weekly occurrence for the Pioneers' QB, who accounted for eight touchdowns in a game earlier this season. ... The Hillbillies will counter with a powerful run game keyed by quarterback Landon Wright, a dual threat with his arms and legs. Wright, a senior, is 41-of-69 for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns passing and has 558 yards on 61 carries (9.1 YPC) and seven touchdowns. ... Senior RB Eli Masingale has rushed for 532 yards on just 64 carries (8.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. ... The Hillbillies have a stout defense with a host of underclassmen leading the way. Sophomores Gunner Williams, Koby Willbanks, and Eli Gilstrap have combined for 114 tackles. Gilstrap has 6.0 tackles-for-loss and a team-high 3.0 sacks. Willbanks has two interceptions.

OUR TAKE Ozark 35, Gentry 31

-- Chip Souza

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Heritage 3-3, 1-2 7A-West; Southside 1-5, 0-3

COACHES Heritage Eric Munoz; Southside -- Kim Dameron.

KEY PLAYERS Heritage -- QB Carter Hensley (Sr., 6-3, 200), OL Hunter Seals (Sr., 6-6, 230), WR Tillman McNair (Sr., 5-11, 165), DB Alexander Saelzier (Sr., 5-8, 140). Southside -- RB Isaac Gregory (Jr., 5-9, 180), QB George Herrell (Jr., 5-10, 165), SS Russell Key (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR Greyson York (Sr., 6-0, 170).

THE SCOOP Both teams lost last week in 7A-West Conference play. Heritage fell 42-7 to Bentonville while Southside lost 60-20 to Fayetteville at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. ... Heritage beat Springdale Har-Ber 41-39 for a conference win while Southside's only win of the season came in Week 3 when the Mavericks defeated Van Buren 47-32. .... Southside beat Rogers Heritage 50-28 last season when the Mavericks finished 2-9 and the War Eagles 0-10. .... Eric Munoz, a former Springdale High standout, was hired during the off-season to lead the Heritage program.

OUR TAKE Rogers Heritage 28, Fort Smith Southside 21

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Dardanelle at Prairie Grove

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Dardanelle 3-3, 1-2 5A-Wesr; Prairie Grove 5-1, 3-0

COACHES Phil Vega -- Prairie Grove -- Danny Abshier

KEY PLAYERS Dardanelle -- QB Drew Vega (Sr., 5-8, 165), WR Dakota Rich (Sr., 5-9, 150), OL Trey Thompson (Sr., 5-10, 200), OL Brayden Moore (Sr., 6-2, 250), DL Levi Hull (Sr., 5-11, 260). Prairie Grove -- OL Ryder Orr (Sr., 6-3, 275), RB Ethan Miller (Sr., 5-9, 175), RB Coner Whetsell (Sr., 5-8, 175), QB Camden Patterson (Sr., 6-0, 150), OL James Moss (Sr., 6-0, 295), RB Conner Hubbs (Jr., 6-0, 170).

THE SCOOP Dardanelle and Prairie Grove meet for the first time as newcomers in the 5A-West Conference. .... Drew Vega scored five touchdowns, including interception returns of 75 and 51 yards, when Dardanelle beat Pea Ridge 50-35 for its only conference win three weeks ago. .... Vega is an all-state running back and the son of Dardanelle coach Phil Vega. .... Prairie Grove improved to 3-0 in league play after pounding Clarksville 30-6 last week. The Tigers used the potent running game to accumulate 357 of its 421 total yards on the ground. ... Ethan Miller rushed for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns in Prairie Grove's win over Harrison on Sept. 28. .... Dardanelle won 35-17 at Prairie Grove in 2018 when the teams met in a non-conference game.

OUR TAKE Prairie Grove 42, Dardanelle 21

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Lake Hamilton at Greenwood

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 7-0, 5-0; Greenwood 5-1, 4-0

COACHES Lake Hamilton – Tommy Gilleran; Greenwood – Chris Young.

KEY PLAYERS Lake Hamilton -- WB Justin Crutchmer (Sr., 5-11, 185), FB Kendrick Martin (Sr., 6-0, 220), QB Easton Hurley (Jr., 5-9, 150), DB Caleb Waller (5-9, 175), OL Brayden Aitken (Sr., 6-1, 280). Greenwood – QB Hunter Houston (Sr., 6-1, 205), RB Jake Glover (Sr., 5-5, 155), WR Grant Karnes (So., 6-0, 175), LB Evan Williams (Sr., 6-1, 210), DB Storm Scherrey (Sr., 6-0, 190).

THE SCOOP The first of three major games in the final four weeks to determine 6A-West supremacy. ... Lake Hamilton is ranked No. 6 overall while Greenwood is No. 7. ... Pulaski Academy is also undefeated in the 6A-West and travels to Greenwood week nine and hosts Lake Hamilton week 10. ... Greenwood has won all seven meetings between the two schools since they were joined into the same conference, including the 2020 Class 6A state championship game. ... Cornerback Caleb Waller is the fastest Wolf at 4.42 ... Easton Hurley is a left-handed quarterback and has thrown for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a single-game school record six touchdown passes three weeks ago against Siloam Springs. ... OL Brayden Aitken is the only returning offensive lineman for Lake Hamilton. ... WB Justin Crutchmer has 1,531 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns after rushing for 211 yards and three touchdowns last week against Greenbrier. ... Greenwood was open last week. ... WR Grant Karnes leads the state in receptions with 51 and receiving touchdowns with 11, and is second in receiving yards with 758.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 35, Lake Hamilton 30

Fort Smith Northside at Conway

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Northside 3-3, 2-1; Conway 5-1, 2-1

COACHES Northside – Felix Curry; Conway – Keith Fimple.

KEY PLAYERS Northside – RB T'Kavion King (Sr., 5-9, 165), C Adrian Falcon (Sr., 6-0, 240), OL Jamoni Benton (Sr., 6-4, 356), CB R.J. Lester (SR., 6-3, 180). Conway – QB Donovyn Omolo (Jr., 6-2, 190), RB Boogie Carr (Sr., 5-9, 170), WR Rome Fields (Sr., 6-0, 164), LB Ben Chandler (Jr., 6-0, 185).

THE SCOOP Keith Fimple is an Alma graduate and is in his fifth year as head coach at Conway. ... Conway is coming off a 35-20 loss at Cabot and was ranked No. 2 in the state just behind Bryant at the time but has now dropped to No. 4 overall. ... The Wampus Cats suffered four turnovers in the loss to Cabot. ... Chandler is Conway's leading tackler with 30. ... RB Carr has rushed for 541 yards and eight touchdowns this season. ... Conway is averaging 459 yards and 43 points per game. ... Northside has won two 7A-Central games in a row after dropping its opener to Bryant. ... Northside is averaging 412 yards and 37 points per game. ... Smith has eight touchdown receptions, which leads Class 7A. ... Conway has won the last five games against Northside and leads the all-time series, 8-2. ... Conway has won 30 of its last 36 games at John McConnell Stadium.

OUR TAKE Conway 42, Northside 28