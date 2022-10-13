PREP VOLLEYBALL REPORT Venable settling in at the helm in Bentonville; Life Way Christian rebuilding after run to state finals

Allison Venable said she knew since she was very young that coaching was for her.

The 29-year-old Venable got her first head coaching job this season taking over a storied Bentonville program when Michelle Smith chose to step aside after 15 years to spend more time with her family.

Smith led the Lady Tigers to six state titles, which included four in five seasons from 2007-2011.

"I always knew I wanted to have my own classroom and I wanted to coach my own team," Venable said. " ... but it's been so humbling to actually take the reins and have all that responsibility and yes all that power I guess.

"It just gives you a new profound respect for them when you walk in their shoes."

But blending Venable's ideals with what was Smith's program for more than a decade is no easy challenge, Venable acknowledged.

"Embracing the good, bringing in some new and just forming that trust and that bond with the girls and the families," Venable said. "I do value so much of what Michelle did but we're different humans, not the same people. I think that's any new coach's biggest hurdle.

"The hardest thing has been, but I'm adamant about it, is honoring what Michelle built and what is there for that program, but then being true to myself."

The Lady Tigers have put together a solid run thus far, but the state tournament is on the horizon and there's definitely areas they can get better, Venable said.

"Their hardest hurdle is their mental game," Venable said. "They're one of the tallest group of girls in the state. They have just an incredible amount of athleticism. The things you can't make for somebody they all have

"They're just extremely tough on themselves when they make errors and they compound errors. I saw improvement against Southside."

Life Way Christian

Lady Warriors rebuilding

Life Way Christian returns just two starters from last year's Class 2A state runner-up team, but coach Ross Kelly's group might still have a late-season run in them.

Outside hitter Tori Kelly, the coach's daughter, has already signed with John Brown. She's also set to top 1,000 kills in her career soon. But Ross Kelly admitted he's had to shuffle positions this year.

"We're running a 6-2 with two kids who never played setter in their life," Kelly said. "One is a libero and one is an outside hitter. We just started training them over the summer. They are comfortable and the girls are comfortable with them."

The Lady Warriors (12-6, 12-4) are part of a potent 2A-West, which had four teams among the final four at the state tournament a year ago. They've lost a couple times to defending state champion Mansfield and split with Thaden Scbool and Lavaca.

Greenwood

Lady Bulldogs on a roll

Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden always wants to make sure her team faces strong competition to prepare for the state tournament.

That's why the Lady Bulldogs (17-2, 10-0) will travel to Ozark, Mo., this weekend.

"It's our boost in a sense before we head to the state tournament," Golden said.

Golden said it's hard to compare last year's team to this one. This one is definitely more experienced.

"We only graduated three seniors and just two of them played," Golden said.

Greenwood returns all-state hitter Myia McCoy, both setters, the starting libero and both middles. Golden pointed out Lilly Williams has worked hard on the JV in the past and is now a key part on varsity on the right side as a senior.

"She's put her work in last 2 years on JV," Golden said. "She has earned a spot as a right-side hitter full-time and done an outstanding job. It's not surprising. She had it in her, but she's worked her way into that spot and it's just been excellent to watch."

Greenwood's only losses have come to nationally ranked Fayetteville and to Bentonville in a tight affair 30-28, 25-23 in a tournament.

Shiloh Christian

Lady Saints deal with adversity

Shiloh Christian was missing three key players at a tournament this weekend, but the Lady Saints still reached the gold bracket of the Conway event.

Shiloh won its pool but fell in the first round of the gold bracket to Class 6A Cabot.

"We were the only 4A school to make the gold bracket," Shiloh Christian coach Nathan Bodenstein said. "Savvy Williams was ill and didn't make the trip. Kate Brown and Brooklyn Bonanno stayed home to try out for all region choir. They are seniors. It was their last chance and I told them I'm OK with ya'll doing that.

"One of my other juniors got an opportunity. Ryan Russell played some back row. We had some people playing out of position, but it's only going to help us get ready for state (tournament).

Bella Bonanno finished with 64 digs in three matches, so defense wasn't a problem. But Bodenstein putting the ball down was something they struggled with.

"We put a little more pressure on kids who don't have to pass usually, but they did a great job," Bodenstein said. "We had just 17 kills in that match against Cabot. In the end, it was more like the hitters have to terminate. The defense was good."

The Lady Saints kept rolling along in 4A-Northwest with a 27-25, 25-14, 25-14 win over Farmington on Tuesday. They haven't dropped a set in league play. Ryan Russell had 14 kills, while Reese Jones contributed nine kills and 13 assists. Bella Bonanno had a match-high 23 digs and four aces.

The Lady Saints (17-4, 12-0) have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the South Division of the league in next week's district tournament at Prairie Grove. The South includes Shiloh, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Ozark and Clarksville. The North has Pea Ridge, Gravette, Gentry, Huntsville and Berryville.