Pulaski County inmate dies after medical emergency, sheriff’s office says

A man held in the Pulaski County jail died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A deputy checking cells around 8:43 p.m. Tuesday noticed that Floyd Jackson, 48, of Little Rock, was slumped over in his wheelchair.

Jackson was alone in the cell at the time.

Medical personnel at the jail performed CPR on Jackson, who was taken to UAMS Medical Center by ambulance.

He died at the hospital around 9:45 p.m., the release says.

Jackson had been in the jail since Aug. 19, when he was arrested by Little Rock police on theft and commercial burglary charges, the release says.