Rogers man, 21, arrested in connection with shooting incident involving several juveniles, police say

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man is free on $10,000 bond after his arrest last week in connection with a shooting.

Alexandis Ayala, 21, was arrested in connection with accomplice to battery. Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against him.

Police responded at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 6 to the 900 block of North B Street for a shooting investigation. Officers found a juvenile male with an apparent head injury, according to Keith Foster, police public information officer.

During the investigation, a second juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the 300 block of North 35th Street, Foster said.

Detectives determined the incidents were linked and both victims were injured in the 900 block of North B Street, Foster said.

Both injured juveniles were transported to Springfield, Mo., for medical treatment, and both have been released from the hospital, Foster said.

Police arrested six juvenile males and Ayala as a result of the investigation, Foster said.

Ayala told police he took the juveniles to the location and knew they wanted to confront another male, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ayala said he left the scene and when he returned he heard gunshots, according to the affidavit. He said he saw several of the juveniles assaulting another male, according to the affidavit.

Ayala said he heard several gunshots and some of the juveniles carried the injured one back to his car, according to the affidavit.

He was planning to take the injured juvenile to the hospital but was told to take him to another location so his sister could take him to the hospital. Ayala said he took the juvenile to the location and left him because he did not want to be involved in the situation, according to the affidavit.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, Foster said.

Ayala's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 14 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.

The battery offense is a Class B felony punishable with a prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years.