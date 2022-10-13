SC coach shows off after win





The most popular video of Shane Beamer no longer should be of the South Carolina coach having a cooler full of mayonnaise poured on him to keep a promise after the Gamecocks beat North Carolina 38-21 in last year's Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Beamer topped the mayo bath by donning sunglasses and dancing in the visiting locker room with his players after South Carolina won 24-14 at No. 13 Kentucky last Saturday night.

It was in reaction to comments made by Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops at SEC Media Days in July, about coaches celebrating with "sunglasses and stupid dancing."

Speaking on the "Marty & McGee" show on the SEC Network, Stoops said, "It's easy to change a climate. You can change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses.

"But to change a culture is at the core and I'm quite certain that we've changed our culture."

Beamer released a Tik-Tik video when he spoke at media days -- the day before Stoops' appearance -- that featured him wearing sunglasses and dancing.

So Beamer understandably believed Stoops' comments were directed at him, though the 10-year Kentucky coach never mentioned anyone by name.

"Make sure we're classy in our postgame with the media," Beamer told his team in the locker room after the Kentucky game in a video posted on Twitter. "At SEC Media Days, he talked about stupid sunglasses and dancing."

Beamer then put on sunglasses and began dancing to rapper Soulja Boy's "Turn My Swag On."

Soulija Boy got into the act as well by retweeting the video.

Stoops was asked during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference about Beamer's postgame dancing.

"Been around 10 years and I like to keep my head down," Stoops said. "I don't say anything about anybody for 10 years, you know what I mean? I kind of stay in my lane and kind of do my job.

"But you asked me [about Beamer], so I'm answering ... If I have something to say about Shane Beamer, I'll say it."

Stoops said he had talked twice with Beamer, presumably about what was said at SEC Media Days.

"I have a lot of respect for him," Stoops said. "They kicked our butt. As far as dancing and enjoying themselves in the locker room, they should.

"There's a lot of work that goes into it. It's a hard job we have. The players and the coaches work and prepare. They came on the road, beat a ranked opponent, beat our butt. They should enjoy it."

Beamer spoke earlier on the SEC coaches teleconference and had kind words for Stoops. He said they had "a great conversation" during warmups of last Saturday night's game.

"My respect level for Mark and that program couldn't be higher," Beamer said. "As a head coach, you're always looking for ways to find extra motivation for your guys each week, and we really had never even talked about that interview from SEC Media Days as a team.

"SEC Network is on in our building all the time, every day, so I'm sure our guys were aware of it. But I never even brought it up until [last week]. Just mentioned it in a team meeting. And it was more about, whether he's talking about us or not, let's make sure that our culture and what this program is about shows on Saturday night, with the way that we play.

"Our guys are certainly motivated to go play, regardless. That clip from after the game, that was a joyous locker room, and we had a lot of fun in there at that time."

Young update

Alabama Coach Nick Saban said junior quarterback Bryce Young, who didn't play in the Crimson Tide's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M last week because of a shoulder sprain he sustained against the University of Arkansas in the previous game, remains questionable for Saturday's showdown of unbeatens at Tennessee.

"He is making progress," Saban said Wednesday. "He has been able to practice some and we will continue to evaluate him as the week progresses."

Saban said Young, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, wanted to play against Texas A&M, but the coach decided otherwise.

"I didn't think he was in a position that he could go and effectively do his job in the way he's capable of doing it," Saban said. "He's made a lot of progress from that point, so hopefully that will change in the near future."

If Young isn't ready to play at Tennessee, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe will get his second start.

Milroe led Alabama to 35 points when he came off the bench at Arkansas and the Tide beat the Razorbacks 49-26.

Against Arkansas Milroe completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and 1 touchdown and rushed 6 times for 91 yards, including a 77-yard scramble that set up a touchdown that put Alabama ahead 35-23.

Milroe completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and 3 touchdowns against Texas A&M and rushed 17 times for 83 yards.

Vol arrested

Tennessee could be without Jaylen McCollough, a four-year starting safety, against Alabama.

McCollough was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated felony assault by the Knox County sheriff's office.

Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel said Wednesday that there still has been no decision made about whether McCollough will be suspended.

"No, we have not done that yet," Heupel said on the SEC coaches teleconference. "Our administration is handling most of that and we'll have a conversation with them as they continue to gather information."

According to the sheriff's office report, a man who said he was drinking with friends who lived in the same apartment complex as McCollough, went to get something out of his car, then mistakenly entered McCollough's apartment.

When the man apologized and left the apartment, according to the report, McCollough followed him and punched him in the face and the man fell down some stairs and lost consciousness.

McCollough has 148 career tackles, including 23 this season. His two backups listed on the depth chart -- Andre Turrentine and Jourdan Thomas -- are freshmen.

Comeback CB

Florida redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill had the first two interceptions of his career -- including a 49-yard touchdown return -- to help the Gators beat Missouri 24-17 last week.

It was the second game for Hill since the 2020 season. He didn't play last season because of a knee injury and then missed the first four games this season as he continued to recover.

Hill also suffered a knee injury in high school.

"What a story, right?" Florida Coach Billy Napier said. "The discipline to continue to rehab, the toughness to stay the course.

"He's got passion about the game. I always felt like watching him in spring ball that he was one of the best players we have.

"That showed up [against Missouri]. He was a difference-maker."

Levis update

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said Wednesday that he expects starting senior quarterback Will Levis, who missed the Wildcats' 24-14 loss to South Carolina because of a foot injury, to be back in the lineup for Mississippi State on Saturday.

"I feel like barring any setbacks he should be good to go," Stoops said. "He was out there Monday and Tuesday, and we practice [Wednesday] afternoon and we expect he'll be out there. We hope he's at or near full strength."

Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron started in place of Levis against South Carolina and completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception.

Levis has passed for 1,405 yards and 12 touchdowns with 4 interceptions in five games this season.

Hot topic for Kiffin

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin, whose Rebels play Auburn on Saturday, was asked during his Monday news conference about Tigers Coach Bryan Harsin being on the hot seat.

Harsin, who survived an investigation by Auburn's administration into his program last February to return for a second season, is 9-10 as the Tigers' coach, including 4-9 against Power 5 conference opponents.

"Well, I didn't do very good," Kiffin said of his own hot seat experience at Southern California. "I got fired after five games, so I'm probably not the one to ask how to do that."

Kiffin's fourth season as the Trojans' coach in 2013 started 3-2 -- dropping his overall record to 28-15 -- and he was fired after the team returned home from a 62-41 loss at Arizona State.

Pat Haden, Southern California's athletic director at the time, was so anxious to be rid of Kiffin that he fired him on an airport tarmac in Los Angeles at 3 a.m. immediately after the team plane landed.

Things are going considerably better for Kiffin at Ole Miss, where in his third season he has a 21-8 record with the Rebels ranked No. 9.

Dooley released

Vince Dooley, who had a 201-77-10 record in 25 seasons as Georgia's coach from 1964-88 highlighted by the 1980 national championship, was released from the hospital this week after being treated for what a news release called a "mild case" of covid-19.

"I'm grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns," Dooley, 90, said in a statement released by Georgia.

Dooley said he plans to attend No. 1 Georgia's homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday at Sanford Stadium and participate in a planned book signing.

Dominate the East

Alabama has won 27 consecutive regular-season games against SEC East opponents, including 14 in a row on the road, going into Saturday's game at Tennessee.

South Carolina was the last East team to beat Alabama in a regular-season game, 35-21, on Oct. 9, 2010 in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Georgia beat the Tide 33-18 in last season's College Football Playoff Championship Game to end Alabama's winning streak against East teams at 34, including postseason games.

Since Nick Saban became Alabama's coach in 2007, the Tide are 45-4 against East teams, including 8-1 in SEC Championship Game matchups.

More is good

When the SEC expands to 16 teams with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas no later than the 2025 season, conference games might increase from eight to nine.

Count Brian Kelly, in his first season as LSU's coach, as being in favor of nine SEC games.

"I came to the SEC to play SEC games," said Kelly, Notre Dame's coach the previous 12 seasons. "The more SEC games, the better for me. That's just my personal opinion. I want to play SEC teams."





Kentucky quarterback Will Levis listens to a question during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)







Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates a sack against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)







LSU punter Jay Bramblett leads the SEC and ranks sixth in the nation with an average of 46.04 yards per punt. (AP/Matthew Hinton)





