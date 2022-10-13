School news: University of Findlay, UA, Nebraska-Lincoln

Findlay

Christina Lim of Fayetteville was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

The University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master's degrees and five doctoral degrees.

Agriculture

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. The universities include Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas, and Arkansas Tech University.

The scholarship recipients included:

University of Arkansas

• Gracie Hewat, Fayetteville, Agriculture Education Major;

• Anna Mathis, Harrison, Agricultural Communications and Leadership Major.

Funding for the scholarships comes from civil penalties collected by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. A committee determined scholarship recipients.

UA

Five new freshmen, all Arkansans, have joined the distinguished list of Sturgis Fellows in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences this fall.

The 2022 class members are:

Aaron Garcia of Bryant;

Addie Jones of Harrison;

Coy Morris of Jonesboro;

Samantha Stark of Fayetteville; and

Tara Young of Van Buren.

The Sturgis Fellowship is the UA's oldest and one of its most esteemed fellowship programs. It awards each fellow $80,000 over four years, covering tuition, room and board, and providing support for educational tools such as computer hardware and software, high-quality musical instruments, professional journals and participation at academic conferences.

Sturgis Fellows must pursue a major within Fulbright College, complete an intensive academic program and graduate with honors. They are also encouraged to study abroad. The fellowships are made possible by the continued support of the Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable and Educational Trust.

Nebraska-Lincoln

Olivia Keith of Fayetteville was among 626 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Keith earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences from the College of Education and Human Sciences.

The graduates were from 34 countries, 39 states and more than 70 Nebraska communities.

Fort Lewis College

Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., hosted an outdoor commencement on May 14 to celebrate nearly 500 graduating seniors. Graduates at the 2022 spring commencement ceremony received Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Arts in Education degrees, as well as certificates in Pre-Health, Geographic Information System, Regenerative Food Systems, and Digital Marketing. Among them were:

Canaan Ross of Bentonville, who graduated with a degree in Marketing; and

Chloe Umdenstock of Springdale, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Art K-12 Education.

