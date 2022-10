Sportsboard

Sunday, Oct. 9

Women's college soccer

Alabama State 3, UAPB 0 (at Montgomery, Ala.)

UAPB (8-8-1, 3-2-1 SWAC): Outshot Alabama State 12-9; Makaila Riedel 4 saves

Alabama State (4-5-3, 2-0-2 SWAC): Elli Higashi 2 goals; Brooklyn Broderick 1 goal

Women's college volleyball

UAPB def. Miss. Valley State 25-7, 25-13, 25-11 (at Huntsville, Ala.)

MVSU (1-12, 0-4 SWAC): Shaela Mosby 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

UAPB (5-13, 3-2 SWAC): Laila Fortson 8 kills; Nikole Akamine 4 aces, 20 assists

Florida A&M def. UAPB 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 (at Huntsville, Ala.)

Florida A&M (8-11, 5-0 SWAC): Dominique Washington 15 kills, 3 aces; Irem Ucar 41 assists

UAPB (5-14, 3-3 SWAC): Fernanda Spenger 15 kills; Nikole Akamine 28 assists, 2 aces

Monday, Oct. 10

Women's college volleyball

UAPB def. Alabama A&M 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 15-4 (at Huntsville, Ala.)

UAPB (6-14, 4-3 SWAC): Fernanda Spengler 15 kills; Nikole Akamine 35 assists; Breana August 18 digs

Alabama A&M (4-18, 3-4 SWAC): Bailey Duckett 13 kills; Grace Tapscott 37 assists; Tammy Melendez Mondragon 17 digs

Thursday, Oct. 13

Women's college volleyball

UAM at East Central (Okla.), 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Prep football

White Hall at Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.; Dollarway at Lake Village Lakeside, 7 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Vilonia, 7 p.m.

Women's college soccer

Alcorn State at UAPB, 4 p.m.

Women's college volleyball

UAM at SE Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

College football

UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

College football

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M, at The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Women's college soccer

Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Women's college volleyball

La.-Monroe at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.