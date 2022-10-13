Spy suspect stays in jail, judge rules

DENVER — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado accused of trying to sell classified information to Russia will remain behind bars while he is prosecuted, a magistrate judge ruled.

Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, is facing a possible life sentence over allegations he gave the information to an undercover FBI agent who prosecutors say he believed was a person working for the Russian Federation. He pleaded innocent through his lawyer during a hearing in Denver federal court Tuesday.

Dalke was arrested Sept. 28 after authorities say he arrived at Denver’s downtown train station with a laptop and used a secure connection set up by investigators to transfer classified documents.

Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews said the stiff penalty Dalke could face and the sympathies he has allegedly expressed for Russia make him a flight risk.

Crews also said he was not sure that Dalke, who is accused of sharing the documents after promising not to disclose information he obtained while working at the NSA, would honor any conditions he could impose that would allow him to live with his wife and grandmother while the case proceeds. He was also concerned about counterfeit badges for government agencies alleged to have been found in a search of Dalke’s home.

Dalke’s lawyers had proposed that his wife could supervise the Army veteran and report any violations of his bond. However, Crews was concerned whether she would be able to do that, describing Dalke as her “caretaker.”