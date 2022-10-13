State Rep. Flowers visits Pine Bluff elementary, high school

On Sept. 26, State Representative Vivian Flowers (D-Pine Bluff) visited Pine Bluff schools.

Her first stop was Thirty-Fourth Elementary School and Cynthia Hardin's class. She began by reading a story and answering questions from this lively group of first graders. Both the students and Representative Flowers enjoyed the time that they shared, according to a release from the Pine Bluff School District.

Her second stop for that day was at Jack Robey Junior High School, where she had an opportunity to spend time with Alisa Smith's history class. Representative Flowers started by introducing herself and what her position included. She explained that she actually worked for them, her constituents. Before leaving, she took time to answer any questions that the students had.

Although September is typically the time this event happens, Representative Flowers is already looking forward to visiting other schools in the very near future.

In 2015 the Arkansas General Assembly passed HCR1008, a resolution designating September as the annual Take Your Legislator to School Month. This initiative was an effort to support and strengthen relationships with local school districts and was motivated by a need for members of the General Assembly to fully understand the issues and challenges facing public schools, as well as learn about educators' many innovative educational programs and solutions.