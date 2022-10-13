COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Nazarene, Henderson St. top poll

With two all-league players returning, Southern Nazarene was chosen Wednesday as the odds-on favorite to win the 2022-23 Great American Conference men’s title.

The Crimson Storm, who finished 21-10 a year ago and welcome back leading scorers Tyler McGhie and Adokiye Iyaye, picked up 11 first-place votes and 121 points in the preseason coaches poll. Henderson State, which will feature six new transfers, garnered one first-place vote and 99 points to finish second.

Oklahoma Baptist grabbed third place, and Southeastern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The second five included Southwestern Oklahoma State in the No. 6 spot, Arkansas Tech at seventh, Harding eighth, Southern Arkansas ninth and the University of Arkansas at Monticello 10th.

East Central (Okla.) and Ouachita Baptist round out the poll.

— Erick Taylor

MOTOR SPORTS

BMS hosts stock car championships

Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove is hosting the second annual World IMCA Stock Car Championships tonight, Friday night and Saturday night.

The opening night of the event was rained out Wednesday, but it was rescheduled for Saturday and will be held with the 27th annual Schoenfeld Headers Mid-America Stock Car Championships.

Each night of the World Championship event will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start. The Mid-America event, which was rescheduled from earlier in the season, will pay $10,000 to win and $800 to start.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 tonight and $20 Friday night. Children aged 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35 nightly.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services