State’s ACT score average drops to 18.8

Students in Arkansas' high school Class of 2022 earned an average 18.8 composite score out of a possible high of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam, falling from the average score of 19 recorded for both of the Classes of 2020 and 2021.

The 18.8 Arkansas score comes at a time when the national average ACT composite score for the Class of 2022 was 19.8, the lowest average score in more than three decades, according to data released by ACT Inc., the nonprofit organization that administers the college entrance exam.

"It is the first time since 1991 that the average [national] ACT composite score was below 20.0," the organization reported Wednesday.

The national average ACT score for the earlier Class of 2021 was 20.3, which was 0.5 points higher than the most recent result. In 2020, the national composite was 20.6. In 2019, it was 20.7 and in 2018, the average composite score was 20.8 out of a possible 36.

Additionally, more than 40% of the nation's test-takers failed to meet any of the college readiness "benchmark" scores. Students reaching the benchmark score in a particular subject have a higher probability of success in credit-bearing first-year college courses.

Students meeting a benchmark score on the ACT have approximately a 50% chance of earning a B grade or better and a 75% chance of earning a C grade or better in the corresponding college course or courses, according to ACT research.

Just 22% -- or about one of every five of the nation's 1.3 million test-takers -- reached the "college readiness benchmark" scores in all four subject area tests that make up the overall exam.

In Arkansas, 93% -- or more than the 30,700 members of the newly graduated high school class -- took the ACT college entrance exam. Just 14% of the test-takers reached the college readiness benchmark scores in all four tested subjects. That percentage is unchanged from 2021 and 2020.

Broken down by subject, 49% of the Arkansas test-takers scored at the 18 benchmark score in English. Twenty-one percent met the 22 benchmark score in math. Thirty-three percent met the benchmark score of 22 in reading. And 25% met the 23 benchmark score in science.

Janet Godwin. chief executive officer for ACT, on Wednesday expressed alarm about the declining national results and she called for making academic recovery among the nation's high school students "an urgent national priority and imperative."

"This is the fifth consecutive year of declines in average scores, a worrisome trend that began long before the disruption of the covid-19 pandemic, and has persisted," Godwin said in announcing the 2022 test results.

"The magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming, as we see rapidly growing numbers of seniors leaving high school without meeting the college-readiness benchmark in any of the subjects we measure."

Godwin said the drop in scores began before the covid-19 pandemic that closed schools nationwide in March 2020, and either closed or disrupted schools in the following 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

"These declines are not simply a byproduct of the pandemic," Godwin said. "They are further evidence of longtime systemic failures that were exacerbated by the pandemic."

She said that even a return "to the pre-pandemic status quo would be insufficient and a disservice to students and educators.

"These systemic failures require sustained collective action and support for the academic recovery of high school students as an urgent national priority and imperative," Godwin said.

Between 2021 and 2022, the average national score declined 0.6 point from 19.6 to 19.0; the average math score dropped 0.6 point from 19.9 to 19.3; the average reading scores declined 0.5 point, from 20.9 to 20.4;, and average science scores declined by 0.5 point, from 20.4 to 19.9.

"We must do better," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said Wednesday about the Arkansas ACT results.

Key called the lower composite score for Arkansas' Class of '22 "another indicator of the impact the pandemic had on our students.

"I am somewhat encouraged that the drop in scores was not as drastic as the national average," Key said of the 0.2 point decline, "and I am confident that it was because Arkansas had higher levels of in-person instruction during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years than most other states."

Arkansas schools were open for in-class instruction in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year with occasional pivots to remote instruction when there was an outbreak of the highly contagious virus at a campus.

Key on Wednesday urged parents to call on their local school systems to make use of special, federal covid-19 relief money to support students in preparing for taking the ACT college-entrance exams in this current school year.

"The Arkansas Department of Education has committed [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief ] ESSER funds, in partnership with education cooperatives and institutions of higher education, to provide ACT preparation sessions across the state," he said.

More than 1,700 students took advantage of the preparation sessions last school year, and sessions for this school year are being scheduled, Key also said.

Congress, then-President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden provided three rounds of special covid-19 relief funding in 2020 and 2021 that resulted in almost $1.76 billion to Arkansas school systems.

The ACT organization acknowledged the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on year-to- year results and urged caution be used in making comparisons.

"In light of the covid-19 pandemic, ACT cautions users from making comparisons about this graduating class to previous cohorts or inferring the magnitude of the impact of COVID-related school disruptions on student learning from these data," the company said.