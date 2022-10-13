Sections
Suspect in September's double shooting in Benton is in custody, police say

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:31 p.m.
A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The suspect in a Sept. 20 shooting at a Benton park turned herself in last week, according to a news release Thursday from the Benton Police Department.

Tonya Richard, 49, faces two felony counts of first-degree battery after the Sept. 20 Tyndall Park shooting, which police believe stemmed from a disturbance at the park involving several people.

Police transported two people to an area hospital for treatment, and both have been released. Neither of those victims was identified in the release.

Authorities believe that Richard knew the two victims and that the shooting on the evening of Sept. 20 was a targeted incident that posed no further threat to the public.

Police did not release any further details Thursday.


