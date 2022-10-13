Tear tests reveal risk of breast cancer, thanks to Fayetteville lab

These days, you can have any number of things sent right to your door -- groceries, medical supplies, clothes, books and other needed goods. But one Fayetteville scientist has developed a home testing kit that does something much more important than your average doorstep package.

Auria is a breast health assessment test you can do by yourself, right in your home.

It's not designed to replace mammograms or diagnose breast cancer, but rather to get more women in for testing based on a risk assessment. Many health insurers require that a woman be 40 years old before regular mammography screening, but Auria can signal to health care providers the need for further testing with high accuracy for women ages 33-87.

"There's a big gap between women who are eligible for screening mammography and women who participate," says scientist Anna Daily, who notes that there's a big reason for that gap. "It's across all ages, 50 percent (will go in for screening), but when we get to 45 (years old) and below who are consistently screening, it's only 37 percent of women."

But Daily and the rest of the team at Namida Lab are starting to see that number increase.

Auria is ideal for those with low to average risk, since women who know they're high risk might already be doing an MRI every six months. It could also help close the gap for those who have coverage with the Affordable Care Act, which covers a mammogram every other year, giving reason to speed up any potential course of action.

TEST, DISCUSSION, ACTION

Auria arrives at your home in a small box. Inside are instructions for how to use a paper strip to take a sample of your tears, then how to properly repackage it in the thermo mailer and send it back for testing.

Users are provided with a dashboard that displays the results. It comes with a score and a classification of low, medium or high risk for breast cancer -- and it comes with recommendations for the timeline for a mammogram. Low risk would recommend one within 12 to 18 months, medium would suggest six to eight months and high risk would urge having one within three to six months.

Daily says the lab built that model based on previous data that reported how quickly past participants came back with an abnormality.

But users aren't left with data they can't decipher. Instead, the purchase of an Auria kit comes with a scheduled 15 minute consultation with a breast health specialist. The appointment is booked after receiving the results so that users know what to do with the information. The specialists involved have spent their careers in breast health.

"This is important for several reasons," Daily says. "The way the breast health system is, there's not a lot of opportunity to ask your questions. We wanted to provide that, not just to discuss Auria but to ask your questions based on past imaging."

Users fill out a short personal health survey and a breast health survey that is provided to the breast health specialist, who then reviews it before the brief consultation. Users can then take their score, print the Auria info brochure and take it to a gynecologist or primary care provider, and discuss the results in hopes that they might get a screening covered, even if they're not in the typical age range for mammography.

Luckily for residents of Northwest Arkansas, Daily says, the area has a lot of imaging centers that offer technologies that many places don't have, like MANA's The Breast Center that has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Bella Vista and Harrison.

After the process is done, users' data is kept in the dashboard under their customer account so they have a history of each test.

COLLECTING TEARS

The making of a tear-based test is, understandably, complex. For one thing, there is no biorepository for tears like there is for blood, so Namida Lab had to collect all new samples. Along the way, they had a little fun with the collection process.

Last summer they hosted Tears on Tap, pop-up events at a few local bars, in which participating women and men would submit to a tear sample and receive a free drink.

Previous years included collections at a couple of "Help the Girls" events, a fundraiser by the Chase Family Foundation that collects donations of new and gently used bras and new underwear for the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter and the Peace at Home Family Shelter. Susan Chase, founder of the Chase Family Foundation, is a breast cancer survivor and found the development of Auria an interesting concept that might assist other people in a situation similar to hers.

"I was so thrilled to have Anna at Help the Girls to help them with their studies," Susan Chase says. "I wanted to hopefully help others to be able to help protect them from getting breast cancer, or to be aware of their need to keep a close eye on it."

The furthest Daily and her team ever went to collect samples was New Zealand, where they seized an opportunity for breast cancer awareness promotion with advertising firm DDB, whose client was the Rialto Channel -- similar to the size and popularity that HBO enjoys in the U.S.

"We went and did the breast cancer screenings, they showed a sad movie, played half of it and stopped for us to collect tear samples and then played the rest," Daily says.

Bringing the tear samples back to the United States gave them a chance to see how stable the testing samples remained when facing many different conditions with the traveling of longer distances, the varying temperatures and altitudes that it involves.

It also gave Daily experience with a community she had never interacted with before, the Māori, an indigenous population that views anything that comes from the body as sacred. Collecting tears from Māori members required approval from the tribe first, but pretty soon she was sitting on a plane with the tear samples in a bag on her lap, set with dry ice at a temperature of negative 80 degrees.

A TEST HAS NO NAME

Suzanne Klimberg, formerly director of the UAMS Breast Surgical Oncology and now at University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, once wondered, "Could we detect breast cancer through tear samples?" She then did some preliminary work on tear testing in breast cancer. That kind of detection is more commonly seen outside of the U.S., and so Klimberg also looked at detection in other, similar areas as well through breast milk and nipple aspiration. An incubator began a company and put out an ad for a scientist to develop the idea with an eventual product in mind.

Anna Daily was completing a post-doctorate position at the University of Arkansas when she heard of an opportunity for someone with her exact experience. The CEO of the company joked that she was hired before him. She was either employee No. 1 or 2, and for quite a while it was just that, a small company of two, then three people.

"My job was to identify what the proteins were that were changing and to figure out the best way to collect samples," she says.

Daily did the discovery work around it. Originally she used a technique called mass spectometry, but it incurred a lot of expense and required that they outsource the process. Instead, she switched to something generally easier, something they could do in-house. With ELISA immunoassay, Daily used antibodies to detect proteins.

Antibodies now rings bells for people without a scientific background, since we've lived through a pandemic. In fact, during the early days of covid's spread in the U.S., Namida Lab used the same robot to develop covid antibody tests in just five weeks.

Change and adaptability has been the name of the game in developing Auria, which Daily has worked on for more than 11 years before releasing the final product only a few weeks ago. It's available in 49 states, all but New York. Not surprisingly, the test has been through a number of iterations. Originally it was planned to work through physician clinics.

"Breast care is difficult to get into," Daily says. Between learning "how the payments work and asking physicians, who are, in the U.S., under a lot of stress and don't have a lot of leeway in what they can do and recommend. There's a lot of brick walls into U.S. healthcare."

The pandemic was another key player in making Auria a from-home product. Daily and the team had discussed the possibility of at-home testing early on in development, but it wasn't feasible until covid testing paved the way.

Now, the test is smack dab in the middle of those extremes. It's done at home, but requires a prescription. Namida Lab has a network of physicians, similar to that of Everlywell at-home lab tests.

For a while, it had a different name, too. Daily called it Melody, which is the name for the clinical product now. The Namida team wanted to stick to the musical vein for the product, so it evolved to Auria, a play on "aria," an accompanied song for a solo vocalist and also for "Arya," a favorite character from the hit HBO show.

"I love it for obvious reasons," she says. "I like the way it sounds, and it always reminds me of Arya from the 'Game of Thrones,' an unexpected underdog who came in and was amazing."

Auria was developed over the course of more than 11 years, and it took various forms over that time. Anna Daily and the Namida Lab team completed testing on hundreds of people from Fayetteville to New Zealand. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

