The Arkansas State Fair and all its festivities return Friday

The 82nd Arkansas State Fair is back with an array of foods, live entertainment, over 50 rides, competitions, and more -- starting Friday.

The fair concludes Oct. 23. The media was invited to a luncheon on Thursday at the Big Show Diner, to test out foods that will be offered to fairgoers.

Dan Sawyer, senior director of accounts and new business with GWL Advertising, reminisced during his Thursday speech about how small the media luncheon used to be. He said food vendors and the media were all able to fit in a small diner.

“Now we’ve got literally the whole food court open for everybody because it’s just getting huge,” Sawyer said.

People will have many unique food options to choose from, including pickle pizza, Kool-Aid pickles, fried lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs on a stick, deep-fried saltwater taffy, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos corn.

Among the classic fair foods at Thursday’s luncheon were corn dogs, pizza, cheese dip and chips, loaded fries, cotton candy, and many more traditional items that will be offered over the next ten days.

There are 53 food vendors this year.

[Video not showing up? Watch here » arkansasonline.com/1014fried/]

This will be Terry Wilburn's second year as a food vendor at the state fair. Wilburn is the owner of Millie’s Fish-N-Shrimp – a food truck that offers Creole fish, shrimp, crab cakes, boudin balls, Creole pork chops, and occasionally a turkey neck boil.

While Wilburn said he enjoys serving at the fair, sometimes it can be chaotic. “But, that’s the way you want it, you want it to stay busy,” he said.

The vendor said his favorite part of being at the fair is seeing unfamiliar faces and the food.

“I have probably the best-tasting fish in Arkansas, and hopefully they’ll enjoy it like everyone else so far,” he said.

Will Hornburg, director of sales and promotions at Arkansas State Fairgrounds, said, in addition to the food and rides, there will be plenty of other festivities people can enjoy.

According to Hornburg, there will be free attractions like a petting zoo, a prehistoric museum, and several shows available to the public.

“The main reason we’re here is the Arkansas Livestock Show Association,” Hornburg said. “It’s for the kids with all the farm animals – 4-H and FFA [members] – these kids are showing off from rabbits, chickens, goats, lambs, all the way up to cows, and they’ve worked hard all year. This is where they get their big payoff.”

Contestants can win anywhere between $10,000-$15,000, according to Hornburg.

The fair will also feature pageants, creative arts, and entertainment from artists like Color Me Badd, Megan Moroney, Tyler Kinch, and more.

There will be safety protocols in place such as no bags larger than 14 by 14 by 6 inches allowed, no weapons, no re-entry, and metal detectors and security wands at all entrances.

Tickets cost $6 for seniors and children ages 6-12. Adult tickets are $12 each. All-day ride bands can be purchased for $35.

More information about the fair is available here.