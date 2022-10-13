THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

FRIDAY’S GAMES
7A-Central
Bryant at LR Southwest
FS Northside at Conway
LR Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at Jonesboro
7A-West
Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber
Fayetteville at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at FS Southside
Springdale at Rogers
6A-East
Jacksonville at Benton
Searcy at Greene County Tech
Sheridan at El Dorado
Sylvan Hills at LR Catholic
West Memphis at Marion
6A-West
Lake Hamilton at Greenwood
LR Christian at Siloam Springs
Pulaski Academy at Van Buren
Russellville at Greenbrier
5A-Central
Beebe at Joe T. Robinson
Maumelle at Morrilton
Watson Chapel at Vilonia
White Hall at Pine Bluff
5A-East
Batesville at Wynne
Nettleton at Southside Batesville
Paragould at Forrest City
Valley View at Brookland
5A-South
De Queen at Camden Fairview
HS Lakeside at Hope
LR Parkview at Texarkana
Magnolia at Hot Springs
5A-West
Alma at Harrison
Clarksville at Farmington
Dardanelle at Prairie Grove
Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge
4A-1
Elkins at Green Forest
Gentry at Ozark
Gravette at Berryville
Huntsville at Lincoln
4A-2
Bald Knob at Riverview
Cave City at Stuttgart
Heber Springs at Lonoke
4A-3
Gosnell at Blytheville
Highland at Rivercrest
Jonesboro Westside at Harrisburg
Pocahontas at Trumann
4A-4
Benton HG at LR Hall
Central Arkansas Christian at Clinton
Dover at Mayflower
Pottsville at Lamar
4A-7
Malvern at Mena
Nashville at Ashdown
Waldron at Arkadelphia
4A-8
DeWitt at Warren
Dumas at Star City
Hamburg at Helena-West Helena
McGehee at Crossett
3A-1
Greenland at Lavaca
Hackett at Charleston
Mansfield at Booneville
West Fork at Cedarville
3A-2
Atkins at Quitman
Melbourne at Perryville
Salem at Yellville-Summit
3A-3
Corning at Walnut Ridge
Palestine-Wheatley at Manila
Piggott at Hoxie
3A-4
Bismarck at Magnet Cove
Centerpoint at Jessieville
Paris at Two Rivers
3A-5
Gurdon at Fouke
Smackover at Horatio
3A-6
Drew Central at Barton
PB Dollarway at Lake Village
Rison at Fordyce
2A-1
Conway Christian at Johnson County Westside
Hector at Decatur
Magazine at Bigelow
2A-2
Des Arc at Clarendon
East Poinsett County at Earle
Marianna at Cross County
McCrory at Marked Tree
2A-3
Dierks at Foreman
Mount Ida at Murfreesboro
Poyen at Lafayette County
2A-4
Bearden at Baptist Prep
England at Episcopal Collegiate
Hampton at Carlisle
Nonconference
Homer, La. at Prescott
8-Man
2A-North
Brinkley at Midland
KIPP Delta at Izard County
Rector at Augusta
2A-South
Woodlawn 1, Dermott 0 (forfeit)
Parkers Chapel at Mountain Pine
Springs Hill at Marvell
Strong at Hermitage
3A
Cedar Ridge at Cutter-Morning Star
Fountain Lake at Mountain View
Genoa Central at Marshall
Subiaco Academy at Rose Bud