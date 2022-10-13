U.S., allies pony up more Ukraine aid





BRUSSELS -- Amid concerns that spiraling energy costs and Ukraine's slowing down on the battlefield in winter could undermine Western resolve, the United States and its NATO allies Wednesday reaffirmed their support for bolstering Ukraine's defenses in the face of intensifying Russian aggression.

Germany delivered the first of four ultramodern air defense systems -- so new that they have never been used on the battlefield. The Netherlands promised millions of dollars in air defense missiles, and President Emmanuel Macron of France said his country would send "radars, systems and anti-air missiles."

A day after the Biden administration said it was working to speed up the delivery of two advanced missile systems, known as NASAMs, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signaled that the United States' provision of arms to Ukraine would be open-ended, saying the country would need military assistance for years to come.

"I expect that Ukraine will continue to do everything it can throughout the winter to regain its territory and to be effective on the battlefield, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure that they have what's required to be effective," he said Wednesday after a meeting at NATO headquarters of the Pentagon-led coalition of about 50 nations supporting Ukraine.

Austin added that the group's resolve to support Kyiv was galvanized by Russia's recent attacks on civilians across Ukraine, including a barrage Monday that killed at least 20 people and wounded scores more. Russia said the strikes were in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a crucial bridge to occupied Crimea on Saturday.

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said he was "grateful" to allies that have committed to strengthening his country's air defenses.

"The more audacious and cruel Russian terror becomes, the more obvious it is to the world that helping Ukraine to protect the sky is one of the most important humanitarian tasks for Europe of our time," he said.

NUKE PLANT BLACKOUT

A furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes struck Ukraine, including one that temporarily knocked Europe's biggest nuclear plant off the invaded country's electrical grid Wednesday.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a "blackout" when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation, Ukraine's state nuclear operator said. The power loss increased the risk of a radiation emergency because the plant needs electricity to prevent its reactors from overheating.

Energoatom said the external power source was repaired after about eight hours and that the plant's emergency diesel generators -- which rely on uncertain fuel deliveries in the war zone -- provided backup in the meantime, but a similarly hazardous interruption could happen at any time.

"Russia has seized the plant and is not taking any steps to deescalate. On the contrary, it is shelling important infrastructure daily," the company's press service told The Associated Press.

With repairs to the grid still in progress, Ukraine's prime minister asked people to reduce evening energy consumption by 25% and prepare for winter by keeping essentials such as warm clothes, candles, flashlights and batteries ready.

As the barrage that killed dozens of Ukrainians this week continued, Ukraine's Western allies met at NATO headquarters in Brussels to calibrate their response.

U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to contend with Russian warplanes and missiles. Milley spoke to reporters after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, about 50 nations that meet regularly to assess Kyiv's needs and drum up equipment.

"What Ukraine is asking for, and what we think can be provided, is an integrated air missile defense system. So that doesn't control all the airspace over Ukraine, but they're designed to control priority targets that Ukraine needs to protect," Milley told reporters.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, said the meeting was "historic" because decisions to close the sky for Ukraine were being made there. Ukraine has put a priority on bucking up its air defenses, but NATO member nations have worried how to do that without triggering a wider war in Europe.

Zelenskyy's office said Moscow's retaliatory strikes killed at least 14 people and wounded 34 over the past day in the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk region to the east. At least 19 died in Monday's opening onslaught, including five in Kyiv.

A day after Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced the arrival of the first of Germany's four promised IRIS-T air defense systems, the defense minister of the Netherlands said her country would deliver $14.5 million worth of air defense missiles in light of Russia's latest attacks.

"These attacks reinforce the government's belief that they can only be answered with unwavering support for Ukraine and its people," Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongreher said. "The Netherlands, like our partners, will not be intimidated by Russia."

Macron, in a television interview Wednesday evening, promised prompt delivery of more cannons and also anti-aircraft systems and missiles.

The U.S. is expected to deliver two advanced NASAMs anti-aircraft systems in the coming weeks.

The nuclear scare and pledges of more Western support came amid a flurry of developments in Russia's 7½-month-old invasion.

BRIDGE ATTACK ARRESTS

Moscow's main domestic security agency said it arrested eight people -- five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia -- over the blast on the Kerch bridge between Russia and Crimea. A truck loaded with explosives blew up while driving across the bridge Saturday, killing four people and causing sections of road to collapse, Russian officials said.

The span opened four years after Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, serving as a symbol of Moscow's regional dominance as well as a crucial route for military supplies for its troops in Ukraine and for Russians traveling to a popular vacation destination.

The Federal Security Service, known by the Russian-language acronym FSB, alleged the detained suspects acted on orders of Ukraine's military intelligence to secretly move the explosives into Russia using forged documents.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Andriy Yusov denied the accusation that his country was involved, telling reporters, "The entire activity of the FSB and the Investigative Committee is nonsense."

Zelenskyy's office said in a morning update that strikes on central and western parts of Ukraine had ceased but Russian shelling and attacks involving drones, heavy artillery and missiles continued in eight southeast regions.

More than a dozen missiles were fired at the city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, damaging residential buildings. Part of a larger eponymous region that Moscow has illegally annexed, the city remains in Ukrainian hands while Russian forces control the area where the nuclear plant is located.

In Nikopol, a city of 104,000 across the Dnieper River from the plant, three people were gravely wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. Over 30 multistory residential buildings were damaged, as as well as private houses and schools, Ukrainian authorities said.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency, said the loss of external power at the nuclear plant for the second time in five days again exposed "how precarious the situation is," and he pleaded again for a security zone around the plant.

All six of the Zaporizhzhia reactors were stopped earlier as a result of the war. But they still require electricity to prevent them and their spent fuel rods from overheating to the point of a meltdown that could release radiation into the atmosphere of Ukraine and potentially other European countries, including Russia.

In the Donetsk region, Russian tanks shelled the city of Avdiivka, damaging residential buildings and a market. Seven people were killed and eight wounded, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Zelenskyy's office, said via Telegram, posting photos of bodies on the ground by a kiosk with potatoes and bread on the counter.

Before the bombardment of the past three days, Russian forces over the past month had lost ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south, drawing criticism from hawkish commentators in Russia.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine's southern command said its forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, on the western fringe of an arc of Russian-controlled territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Near the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian forces shot down nine Iranian Shahed-136 drones and destroyed eight Kalibr cruise missiles, the presidential office said.

In other developments:

• A Ukrainian official said some of the soldiers recently called up by Russia are now on the front line in the northeast, where Ukraine's fast-moving offensive has recently slowed. The southern military command said five villages had been recaptured there in recent days.

• Brittney Griner's lawyer said the WNBA star is increasingly anxious about her chances of being freed in a prisoner swap.

• As the United States and NATO scour the world for weapons to send to Ukraine, the hunt has focused on some unlikely nations, including Cyprus.

Information for this article was contributed by John Ismay, Steven Erlanger, Eric Schmitt and Dan Bilefsky of The New York Times and by Adam Schreck, Hanna Arhirova, Yuras Karmanau and Lorne Cook of The Associated Press.





Ukrainian volunteers hand out food and everyday necessities Wednesday in Izium, where residents have been without gas, electricity and running water since the beginning of September. (AP/Francisco Seco)











