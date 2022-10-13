Waste facility plans to upgrade, hire 125

French company Veolia continued its push into North America on Wednesday, announcing a $600 million investment in Clark County that will upgrade its facility and double employment by 2024.

The plant, the first of its kind to be built in the U.S. in seven years, is projected to create 125 new jobs and will process hazardous waste for multiple industries across the U.S. The plant in Gum Springs will break down hazardous-waste materials through a thermal-treatment process.

"We bought this facility four years ago and we are going through a strong modernization process," Fred Van Heems, Veolia's president and chief executive officer for North America, said Wednesday while attending a formal ground-breaking celebrating the project.

The expansion is located on about 1,400 acres near Arkadelphia and the treatment facility has about 115 employees. The new facility will replace the two thermal plants currently in operation on the site, which Veolia acquired from Alcoa Corp.

"This project will be finalized in the middle of 2024 and we'll have a new state-of-the-art treatment facility," Van Heems said, noting that the upgrade will burn 100,000 tons of waste annually. "That will be a benchmark for the industry [both] environmentally and in efficiency."

The hiring process already is underway. "We've started to recruit because we want to have time to train people," he said. "We will double the capacity of our team."

Veolia will process waste for multiple industries -- including pharmaceuticals and chemical plants -- from locations across the country. The new plant also will be the first facility of its kind in the nation to be outfitted to capture thermal heat for the generation of heat and electricity at the plant, further reducing the plant's impact on the environment and the community.

"It's really environmentally friendly," Van Heems added.

"There is a very strong market," Van Heems said of key factors driving the expansion. "Solid-waste facilities are oversold in this country now and we see demand increasing in coming years."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on hand for the event and served as the keynote speaker.

"I am happy to celebrate the construction of this impressive new facility, which will bring enormous economic and environmental benefits to the people of this community and our state," he said. "We are making it known that Arkansas is a place where companies like Veolia can bring innovation and growth and invest in the future."

Veolia Group is the world's largest provider of environmental services with revenues of $40 billion and operations in more than 40 countries. It offers drinking water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal.

In the U.S., the company has treatment plants in Port Arthur, Texas, and southern Illinois near the St. Louis metropolitan area. The company's North America headquarters is in Boston.