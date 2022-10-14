Analyst impressed with Blocker, Boateng

Performing consistently at a high level has helped University of Arkansas point guard commitment Layden Blocker and class of 2024 target Annor Boateng stand out on the national level.

Blocker and Boateng had strong spring and summer showings with 17-under Bradley Beal Elite and the 16-under Arkansas Hawks.

Both continued their outstanding play at Coach Wootten’s Top 150 Camp in Mansfield, Texas on Oct. 1-2, and most recently at the USA Basketball Junior National Team mini-camp on Oct. 7-10 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Several observers listed both as standouts during the four-day event. Blocker has seen his stock steadily rise since the spring. He was an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 45 overall recruit and the No. 13 point guard in the nation for the class of 2023 before receiving a bump in the April rankings. He was elevated to the No. 28 prospect nationally and No. 7 at his position.

With his strong play during the summer, ESPN bumped him to the No. 22 overall spot in the nation in August while being the No. 6 point guard. He’s the highest rated 4-star in ESPN’s rankings, just shy of being a 5-star.

Pro Insight senior analyst Tyler Glazier was in Colorado Springs and said he liked Blocker’s tough aggressive play.

“I think one thing about Blocker is he’s kind of always in attack mode,” Glazier said. “He’s been working his way up the rankings and I know he kind of relishes going against those other highly-ranked guards and has aspirations of putting himself up there in the mix, which he deserves to be.”

Blocker, 6-2, 172 pounds, of Sunrise Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., takes pride in being defensive stopper and that showed at the camp.

“The guy really gets into people defensively and brings it every night,” Glazier said. “Kind of a lunch pail type of guy. He’s hyper-quick, big-time athlete and all the perimeter and point guard skills are all rounding out, too. He projects to be an exciting player for Arkansas next year.”

Boateng and Blocker were two of 58 athletes at the camp in the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.

Glazier last watched Blocker play about a year ago and saw a more confident player in Colorado.

“I think he’s always had that chip on his shoulder, but I think there’s a little bit more certainty behind it now,” Glazier said. “At least what I noticed at the mini-camp is a sense of like, ‘I belong with this group.’

“I think his game will go to that next level because he has that killer mindset mixed in with the confidence of like, ‘I belong here with these guys.’ I noticed that like how he carried himself was a little bit different than when I last saw him.”

Boateng, 6-6, 203 pounds, of Little Rock Central, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, TCU, Auburn, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and other schools.

He was one of seven 2024 prospects participating in the mini-camp. Glazier said he liked Boateng’s relentless effort on both ends of the court.

“He’s just kind of a junkyard dog,” Glazier said. “He’s not stationary very long on the court. He’s always moving. He’s cutting to the basket, he’s rebounding, he’s defending. He creates a little bit more plays off of others. So I think that’s kind of the next step for him is learning how to become that ‘icer guy’ sometimes that could go get a bucket.”

ESPN rates Boateng a 4-star prospect, the No. 14 small forward and No. 44 overall prospect in the nation in the junior class.

“Someone with his physical tools, athletic tools and then that high motor and tough mindset and the budding perimeter skills, I think gives [Arkansas fans] something to be excited about,” Glazier said.

Another to Air Force

A third Arkansan has committed to play football at the Air Force Academy.

Running back Carson Morgan, 6-0, 200 pounds, of Bentonville West, picked the Falcons over scholarship offers from Tulsa, Army, Navy, Davidson, Harding University, Ouachita Baptist University and others.

“I mean Air Force was the first school to take a chance on me,” Morgan said. “Since then, they’ve shown me endless amounts of love with 10 -plus letters in the mail weekly, phone calls, texts, graphics and more. I was able to make a great connection with the staff at Air Force and you genuinely just can’t beat the campus, facilities and town of Colorado Springs.”

He joins Greenbrier receiver Carter McElhany and Bentonville safety JT Tomescko as commitments for the Falcons in the 2023 class.



