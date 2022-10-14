Arkansas State Fair kicks off today





Pickle pizza, Kool-Aid pickles, fried lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs on a stick, deep-fried saltwater taffy and Flamin' Hot Cheetos corn will be among the offerings at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair when it begins today.

The fair, featuring food from 53 vendors, concludes Oct. 23. The media was invited to a luncheon on Thursday at the Big Show Diner to try some of the offerings.

Dan Sawyer, senior director of accounts and new business with GWL Advertising, reminisced about how small the media luncheon used to be, when food vendors and the media could all fit in a small diner.

"Now we've got literally the whole food court open for everybody because it's just getting huge," Sawyer said.

The luncheon also featured classic fair food -- corn dogs, pizza, cheese dip and chips, loaded fries and cotton candy.

The vendors included Terry Wilburn, owner of Millie's Fish-N-Shrimp. The food truck offers Creole fish, shrimp, crab cakes, boudin balls, Creole pork chops and occasionally a turkey neck boil.

This is Wilburn's second year at the fair. He said he enjoys it, although it can be chaotic.

"But, that's the way you want it, you want it to stay busy," he said.

His favorite part is seeing unfamiliar faces and the food.

"I have probably the best-tasting fish in Arkansas, and hopefully they'll enjoy it like everyone else so far," he said.

Along with rides, the fair will also offer free attractions such as a petting zoo, a prehistoric museum and several shows, Will Hornburg, director of sales and promotions at the fairgrounds, said.

"The main reason we're here is the Arkansas Livestock Show Association," Hornburg said.

"It's for the kids with all the farm animals -- 4-H and FFA [members] -- these kids are showing off from rabbits, chickens, goats, lambs, all the way up to cows, and they've worked hard all year. This is where they get their big payoff."

Contestants can win anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000, Hornburg said.

The fair will also feature pageants, creative arts, and entertainment from artists including Color Me Badd, Megan Moroney, Tyler Kinch, and more.

SECURITY MEASURES

There will be safety protocols in place. No bags larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches will be allowed. Also no weapons, no re-entry, and metal detectors and security wands will be in use at all entrances.

Police will also be using new technology to curtail crime.

Fairground security has added close to 50 new security cameras across the grounds, bringing the total to well over 100, Capt. Frank Field, head of fairground security, said.

For the first time, the cameras will relay footage to the Little Rock Police Department's real-time crime center, Sgt. Troy Dillard, who commands the center, said.

Personnel in the crime center can view the live footage or review clips after the fact, Dillard said, increasing the speed at which they can pass information to officers at the fairgrounds.

In addition to seeing warning signs of violent incidents before they happen, Dillard said, the personnel reviewing the footage can help with more common occurrences such as locating people lost in the crowds.

In another first, Little Rock police will use a drone with cameras to monitor from the air, and crime center personnel with have live access to that footage, Dillard said.

This is the first time the department's real-time crime center has been used for such a large event, Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

The center will continue to evolve over time, Dillard said, but the main software is in place, and he thinks the fair will be a good opportunity to use the new technology and identify areas needing improvement.

Also this year, fair security will be rolling out new body scanners that are anticipated to speed up security screenings and let fair goers in more quickly.

The scanners from a company called Evolv should allow as many as 3,600 people an hour to pass through security screenings, Fields said, compared to the 500 an hour that was possible with the previous system.

Security will be able to use the scanners to identify weapons, including where they are located on a person's body, Fields said.

Any sort of weapons, including pocketknives and pepper spray, are prohibited, Fields said.

Tickets cost $6 for seniors and children ages 6-12. Adult tickets are $12 each. All-day ride bands can be purchased for $35





