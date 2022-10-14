Police beat: Arrest of trespasser at landfill reported; Man gets gun, drug charges after raid

Arrest of trespasser at landfill reported

Police on Thursday morning arrested a man on gun and drug charges after he was found trespassing at a Little Rock landfill, according to an arrest report.

Officers were checking the landfill at 3817 Mabelvale Pike around 8:20 a.m. after finding the lock on the front gate cut and encountered Nathaniel Evans, 40, of Little Rock sitting in a pickup with a woman in the passenger seat.

Both were arrested on trespassing charges. Further information was not immediately available on the woman.

A search of Evans and the truck located a gun in the driver's seat and various suspected drugs.

Evans is charged with five felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of meth and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night.

Man gets gun, drug charges after raid

A Little Rock man faces gun and drug charges after police raided his home Thursday morning, according to an arrest report.

Members of the Little Rock Police Department's street narcotics unit executed a search and seizure warrant at 1318 Valmar St. shortly after 9 a.m., leading to the arrest of Malcolm Hatter, 57.

Police say Hatter had about three pounds of suspected marijuana, two .22-caliber pistols, a large amount of money, and drug paraphernalia including plastic baggies and a scale.

Hatter is charged with five felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premises. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night.