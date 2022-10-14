Beastly East can no longer be called Least

The East is no longer the least in the SEC.

Used to be when the East faced the West, it was a win for the West. But nothing is guaranteed anymore.

Although, it does appear Georgia and Alabama are still the beasts of the league and everyone is playing for second place.

Outside of Vanderbilt visiting Georgia, this is a really good week of SEC football.

Want to take just a moment and change the sport, prayers and condolences go out to Ricky Norton's family. The former Razorback basketball point guard died Thursday in Hot Springs surrounded by friends and family.

Last week was not a great weekend for predicting. Went 5-3 to bring the season record to 53-12.

Arkansas at BYU

Maybe getting out of their time zone and out of the SEC West will be good for the Razorbacks, who have lost three consecutive games to teams in their division. Getting KJ Jefferson back makes the Hogs more of a dual threat team and those things mean they can go back to what they do best, pound the ground. BYU had possession for less than 20 minutes last Saturday in a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. The big unknown is how the Razorbacks handle the 4,500-foot elevation. Arkansas 35-31

Arkansas State at Southern Miss

The Red Wolves will need to score a lot of points and so far this season they have, racking up 193 points. But the defense has given up 191, and that's why they are 2-4 on the season. The Golden Eagles are 2-3 and haven't established themselves on offense or defense. Because it is in Hattiesburg, Southern Miss gets the nod barely. Southern Miss 31-30

Alabama at Tennessee

This battle of undefeated teams might not be settled until the fourth quarter and perhaps the final possession. The Vols are averaging 540 yards per game, but they haven't face a team like the Crimson Tide -- who are No. 1 in the SEC against the run and the pass. If Tide quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young plays, the home field won't mean as much. Apparently his playing will be a game-time decision. Alabama 35-28

Auburn at Ole Miss

The Tigers don't run or throw well. They are struggling and head coach Bryan Harsin couldn't be elected dog catcher in Auburn right now. The Rebels are solid and have a balanced offense. They average 242 yards per game on the ground and 248 through the air. The defense is vastly improved from last season. This time the Rebels win more than just the party. Ole Miss 42-24

Vanderbilt at Georgia

The undefeated Bulldogs are No. 1 in the nation but they don't appear to be quite as salty as a year ago, but they won't have to be to win this game. The Commodores started the season 3-1 but are riding a two-game losing streak -- to No. 3 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss -- and their defense can't get teams off the field, giving up almost 37 points per game. Georgia 49-17

LSU at Florida

One of these is going from contender to pretender. Both are 4-2, have new head coaches and are better at home than on the road. In Death Valley goes to The Swamp, it may come down to which quarterback can move the chains consistently. Both strive for balance, but the Gators have the better ground game. Florida 28-24

Mississippi State at Kentucky

The Bulldogs and the Wildcats are both ranked, but the visitors are riding a three-game winning streak while the home team has lost two consecutive games, including to South Carolina. Will Rogers won't light up the Wildcats like he did the Hogs because Kentucky defends the pass better, allowing 133 yards less per game than Arkansas. Kentucky 38-35