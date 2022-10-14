Beavers, Cardinals must win to secure placement





Whether or not a football season has gone right for Dollarway, a victory over Lake Village Lakeside has seemed like a sure thing over the years on all but one occasion.

Dollarway has won 18 of 19 meetings against Lakeside dating back to 1991 -- usually in blowout fashion -- with the Beavers' lone win coming in 1997.

The Beavers (1-4, 1-1 in Conference 3A-6) host the Cardinals at 7 tonight in Lake Village, but it won't be a gimme for Dollarway (0-6, 0-3), which last finished winless in 2017, the season before Martese Henry took over.

Until Thursday, Lakeside could celebrate history on its side, starting conference play 2-0 for the first time in countless years (online records date back to 2001).

Then, the school reported some bad news -- a player was ineligible in last week's 33-22 win over Drew Central, meaning the game had to be forfeited and the Beavers don't have a winning streak.

Tonight's game is now a must-win for both teams. Lakeside needs a win to stay all alone in fourth place, instead of remaining among the unbeaten in 3A-6 play, which would include Rison and Fordyce.

A loss will all but assure Dollarway of missing the state playoffs for the first time under Henry.

The Cardinals made some positives happen at home against Fordyce last week, taking a lead for the first time this season and scoring a season-high 14 points.

They were even within 7 points of the Redbugs early in the second half before Fordyce took off and won 55-14.

Dollarway is searching for a way to get its passing game going to balance its running attack, which senior Jayvian Cain highlighted with 132 yards on 19 carries against Fordyce.

Wildcats come off bye week, take on Eagles

Maybe a weekend off will have done the Watson Chapel Wildcats (1-5, 0-4 in 5A-Central) some good.

Since their 48-0 win over Texarkana to open the season, the Wildcats have struggled to hold their own as they delved into the toughest part of conference play.

Three of their losses have come against teams ranked in the top three of 5A-Central standings, and tonight they have to visit the Vilonia Eagles (2-4, 2-2), who are tied with White Hall for fourth place.

The Wildcats have scored in double digits in every game this season but have never come within single digits in any of its defeats.

The Eagles have won two of their last three, but a loss to Morrilton to open conference play is coming back to haunt them.

Conference 3A-6

Football Standings

Team; Conf.; Over.

Fordyce; 3-0; 5-2

Rison; 2-0; 5-0

Camden Harmony Grove; 2-1; 4-3

Lake Village Lakeside; 1-1; 1-4

Drew Central; 1-2; 4-3

Barton; 0-2; 1-4

Dollarway; 0-3; 0-6

Tonight’s games

Dollarway at Lake Village Lakeside

Drew Central at Barton

Rison at Fordyce