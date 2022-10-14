Benton County department heads explain budget requests for 2023

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County justices of the peace Thursday night continued to work on the 2023 budget.

The focus was on departments under Benton County Judge Barry Moehring's supervision. The justices of the peace heard from department heads for personnel, information technology, roads, facilities and public safety.

Brenda Peacock, county comptroller, said the Road Department's proposed budget is $14.8 million for 2023. This year's budget is $14.7 million.

The department is requesting to purchase four graders, four dump trucks, five trucks and a boom mower. The cost is estimated to be $2.9 million.

Jay Frasier, county administrator of public services, said the 2023 paving plan is to do 35 miles of county improvements at a cost of $1.7 million.

Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator, said projects in the 2023 budget include replacing the boiler in the Benton County Administration Building at a cost of $100,000. He also plans to add new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning controls; thermostats; and a computer for the Benton County Courthouse at a cost of $225,000.

Beeson also plans to replace the windows at the Bogle Building, which will cost $90,000. It also will cost $86,000 for the county to relocate a building at the Road Department.

Moehring said there may need to be adjustments to the 2023 budget for leases.

Moehring said the county has space issues. He said there is a parking issue at the county Revenue Office in Rogers. He said the county should consider moving the revenue office.

Moehring said the Election Commission has space but is holding some equipment in a leased building.

County officials must also consider the future growth and modernization of Benton County Central Communications, he said. The county needs to consider expanding the dispatch center, he said.

"We don't have the ability to expand our footprints with our office," Moehring said.

Rod Grieve, county assessor, requested three new vehicles that will cost $130,000. He said the assessor's office has 19 vehicles and he is replacing older vehicles in the fleet.

Robert McGowen, Benton County administrator of public safety, requested the county purchase two fire trucks for $570,000.

The justices of the peace will meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Committee of the Whole meeting. The budget will continue to be discussed at the meeting.