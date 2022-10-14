Benton park shooting suspect arrested

A woman suspected in a shooting at a Benton park that left two people hurt turned herself in last week, Benton police said in a news release Thursday.

Tonya Richard, 49, of Benton faces two felony counts of first-degree battery in connection with the shooting the evening of Sept. 20 that police think stemmed from a disturbance at Tyndall Park involving several people.

Police transported two people to an area hospital for treatment, and both have been released. Neither was identified in the release.

Police said they think that Richard knew the two victims. They did not release further details about what may have led to the shooting.