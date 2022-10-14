Cabot freshman, hometowner win





The simple formula for success became complicated on the final hole. But in the end, Miken Ashmore still had the right total.

Ashmore, a freshman from Cabot, shot 1-over 73 to capture the boys title at the state Overall golf tournament on a sunny, windy Thursday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.

Pulaski Academy junior Anna Kate Nichols, playing in her backyard, parred the first hole in a sudden-death playoff to beat Bentonville senior Lauren Pleiman for the girls crown.

Ashmore, 14, overcame a rocky closing stretch to finish one stroke ahead of his Cabot teammate, senior Easton Denney, and Episcopal Collegiate junior Jackson McLaughlin.

"It was very consistent," Ashmore said, describing his round. "I just hit the middle of the fairway and the middle of the green and two-putted -- like my coach told me to do."

Ashmore was 2-under after 15 holes, but he bogeyed No. 16 and double-bogeyed No. 18, a 518-yard par 5. On the closing hole, Ashmore said his drive found the rough, just short of a bunker, and he nearly hit his second shot into water that guards the left side of the fairway. Ashmore said he found more trouble trying to reach the green and eventually missed a 12-foot bogey putt.

"I thought I needed to make that putt to have a shot at it," Ashmore said.

That's because Denney, playing in the final threesome and four groups behind Ashmore, was positioned to win the title before he double-bogeyed No. 17, a 188-yard par 3, after hitting his tee shot in the water.

Denney was medalist at the Class 6A state tournament. Ashmore tied for second as Cabot's tradition-rich program finished runner-up to Fayetteville in the team competition.

"To win this as a freshman is unbelievable," said fourth-year Panthers Coach Matt Malham, son of the school's Hall of Fame football coach, the now-retired Mike Malham. "For Miken to win it as a freshman -- what do you say? That's such a big honor. And to play in this, to get to even come to this Overall, is a big accomplishment. To win it as a freshman is huge."

Matt Malham praised Ashmore -- just 5-7, 125 pounds -- for his short game and mental approach.

"He can get up and down out of a lot of spots, and he's really good with course management," Malham said. "He knows how to get around a golf course."

Ditto for Nichols, particularly at Pleasant Valley, her home venue. Nichols and Pleiman went to a sudden-death playoff after each shot 4-over 76.

The playoff began at No. 1, a 338-yard par 4, but there was little drama after Pleiman hit her tee shot out of bounds. Nichols' drive split the fairway, placed her short approach shot on the green and two-putted for par.

"Obviously, I was just trying to hit it down the middle of the fairway, just stick to my plan and not really worry about what she was doing," Nichols said.

The result enhanced an already glowing resume for Nichols, the daughter of Joey Nichols, a highly decorated player on the Arkansas State Golf Association circuit. Anna Kate Nichols has been Class 4A state medalist the past two years and tied for second in the Overall as a freshman and was fourth last year.

The Overall is traditionally played at Pleasant Valley, a course Nichols estimated she's played "close to a thousand times."

"In a way, yes," Nichols said, when asked if playing at Pleasant Valley was an advantage. "But also, it's your home course and feel like you should play it well, so it puts a little bit of added pressure on. I think it an advantage to be playing on your home course because you know the greens and you just know what you're doing."

Nichols said she plans to continue her career at the University of Arkansas upon graduation from Pulaski Academy.





Easton Denney of Cabot lines up a shot during the state Overall high school golf tournament Thursday at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock. Denney, who was a medalist at the Class 6A state tournament, placed second after shooting a 74.











