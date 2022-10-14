Central Arkansas utility board discusses surcharge, other possible water bill changes at meeting

Faced with the cost of renovating a water treatment plant, installing a major water line and addressing the impacts of an invasive plant in Lake Maumelle, Central Arkansas Water's Board of Commissioners on Thursday discussed creating a new surcharge for customers.

The surcharge was among a wide range of ideas debated at the meeting that could affect rates and fees for customers in coming years.

The early-stage discussion did not include firm figures for potential rate or fee changes. The commission will hold additional meetings and public comment periods before altering payments. The earliest customers are likely to see rate changes would be in mid-2023, Jeff Mascagni, chief financial officer for the utility, said.

While the utility could alternatively collect the needed funds through rates, a surcharge would provide transparency for customers, utility CEO Tad Bohannon said.

It could also help avoid additional debt for the projects if the utility saw a drop in water use in coming years, he said.

Commissioner Carmen Smith voiced support for the surcharge, noting that it would help the utility clearly explain to customers how their money was being spent.

Commissioner Jim McKenzie noted that a flat surcharge would likely have the greatest impact on low-income customers. He said he would rather see the utility cover the costs through water use rates.

Mascagni said a potential surcharge could help finance the renovation of the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant in west Little Rock.

The utility is also looking to cover the cost of a redundant water line to the plant and the treatment of hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant that can clog water intake valves, in Lake Maumelle.

Commissioners expressed support for measures that would halt irrigation meter shut-offs during the winter and cover third-party payment processing costs for some customers.

While the utility currently allows residents to shut their irrigation meters off during the winter to avoid paying monthly-use base charges, only 3,300 of 25,000 customers take advantage of the service, Bohannon said.

Central Arkansas Water advertises the option, but the utility has received calls from customers who were unaware of the service and demanded refunds for winter months during which they used no water.

By stopping the winter meter turn-off, the utility could spread costs more evenly across the total 25,000 customers, Bohannon said.

To help alleviate the cost of making payments at the utility's "quick pay locations," commissioners favored covering the $2 third-party fee collected on each payment so that customers would not have to pay the fee.

The "quick pay locations" are a network of 22 businesses -- including Kroger, Edwards Food Giant and Walmart stores -- that are authorized to accept payments for the utility.

"It's an affordability measure so customers can come in with cash," Mascagni said.

Commissioners discussed potentially combining customers currently classified as "commercial" and "large volume" customers into one rate class.

Under the utility's current rate model, a customer in the "commercial" class uses less water than a customer in the "large volume" class and pays more per gallon of water.

"Effectively we have a declining block rate which means the more water you use the cheaper it is for our business customers," Bohannon said. "We do not have a declining block rate for our residential customers. We have just the opposite. The more water you use the more expensive it gets."

To take into account the cost differences between providing water to densely and sparsely populated areas, the board discussed potentially creating different rates for urban and rural customers. Bohannon said the utility was already calculating a separate rate for customers in the Paron area. But he noted that delineating areas as "urban" and "rural" in other parts of central Arkansas could prove challenging.

"It's real easy to look at Paron and say that's rural," said Bohannon. "It gets more difficult the closer you get to the city."

Urban sprawl could also mean the utility would have to adjust its classifications for certain areas over time.

To adjust utility costs in metropolitan areas, commissioners discussed potentially studying rate divisions within Little Rock and North Little Rock.

While customers in these cities all currently pay the same rates, McKenzie noted that the utility has to spend more on infrastructure to supply some areas. In certain parts of the cities, the utility has to use pumps to transport water which is more costly than using gravity. The farther a customer is from a water treatment plan, the more miles of water lines the utility needs to supply them, which increases installment and maintenance costs.

Under the utility's current system, McKenzie said low-income residents who live in high-density areas of the cities could be subsidizing water for less densely populated and predominantly white communities.

"That doesn't sit right with me," he said.

Other commissioners noted that the rate divisions within the city could cause confusion for customers and that other utility companies charge the same rates for customers regardless of the additional cost needed to supply them. Analyzing the rate divisions could require the utility to take staff away from other important tasks or to rehire an expensive contractor.