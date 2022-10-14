Church News

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate the third anniversary honoring the pastor and wife, the Rev. Anthony J. Howard and Julia Howard, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robert Handley, pastor of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church. The theme will be "God Called Him At A Perfect Time To His Ministry" (Romans: 10:15.) Everyone is invited to join in this celebration.

• FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate its 157th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Roderick Sowers Sr. of St. Harmony Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas.

• PRAIRIE LAKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2611 Indiana St., will observe its 128th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Alvin Newburn, pastor of Polk Chapel Baptist Church at Star City. The worship leader is Moses Jackson, a deacon of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "Still Pressing for the Prize." Prairie Lake's pastor is the Rev. Alvin C. Lowe.

• MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate its 133rd anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Aaron Barnes Sr., pastor of New Home Baptist Church and vice moderator at-large of the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association. Music will be rendered by Mt. Nebo Music Ministry. Service will be held in person, live streamed on Facebook and the website at www.mtnebombcpb.com.

• BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day service at 11 a.m. Oct. 23. The guest speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, who is a member of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Music will be provided by the women of Barraque Street church, under the direction of Pamela Ervin. The theme is "Christian Women Committed to Service" (Matthew 5:16.) Barraque Street's pastor is the Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH will open its food pantry Saturday at the church's new location, 1501 W. Second Ave. The pantry will hand out food from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

• NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 South Ohio St., will host its fall revival with the following pastors at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Eric Alexander; and Oct. 25, George Parks Jr. The community is invited to attend. New St. Hurricane's pastor is Derick Easter.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the fellowship hall at the church. The guest speakers will be Marilyn Burns of Pleasant View Ministries and Dr. Yara Robertson, a Pine Bluff breast cancer doctor with CARTI Cancer Center. The event will be a time of fellowship and special recognition of breast cancer survivors. Tickets to the brunch are $25 and available by contacting Barbara Rankins, (870) 329-3380 or Karen Walker (870) 643-3937. The deadline to buy tickets is Oct. 17.

• MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will present its eighth annual Breast Cancer event featuring inspirational speakers, music, and a 2K walk-run at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Saracen Pavilion Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. Participants are urged to wear pink. "Join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection," according to a news release. The registration fee is $25, which includes a commemorative T-shirt. The shipping cost for the T-shirt is $8. Details: mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com or www.stuffinthebluff.com.

