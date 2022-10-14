Courthouse sets ceremony

The Jefferson County Courthouse Re-dedication Ceremony will be held at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 19 on the Main Street side of the courthouse. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Housing board to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will hold is board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Colonial Steakhouse, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Housing Authority, (870) 541-0706.

International Blues contest set

Blues acts will be chosen in Pine Bluff to participate in the 2023 International Blues Challenge at Memphis. Port City Blues Society will host the regional competition at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. Admission is free to attend, according to a news release.

Interested performers must submit an application to Port City Blues Society by today to be eligible to compete in the regional round Oct. 21. For details, visit pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

An impartial panel of judges will select the winning acts to advance to The Blues Foundation's world-wide competition in January 2023.

"The International Blues Challenge represents the worldwide search for blues bands and solo/duo blues performers ready for the international stage, yet just needing that extra big break," according to the release.

Candidates to debate at UAM

Candidate debates for two races will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Agricultural Building Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The debates are open to the public, according to a news release.

The first session will feature three Monticello mayoral declared candidates, Jason Akers, Bart Gregory, and Joe Rogers.

At 7 p.m., a Drew County sheriff's candidates debate will feature incumbent Democratic Sheriff Mark Gober, independent candidate Tim Nichols, and the Republican nominee James Slaughter.

The debates are jointly sponsored by Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society and Pi Sigma Alpha International Political Science Honor Society.

Caregivers Alzheimer's supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting at 11 a.m. Monday via Zoom. The topic will be Medicare Basic, according to a news release.

Speakers will be Tonya Boyce, a Medicare specialist, and a state marketing manager for the National Insurance Benefit Coordinators.

The link for the Zoom meeting is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2966130957?pwd=VzdtWERCeGV2NXZmOFduRkJKUHliUT09. The Meeting ID is 296 613 0957 and the Passcode is U2khq4. Participants may also call +16469313860,,2966130957#,,,,*576137# US.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300.

Links plans voter forum

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host a virtual voter education forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The community is invited to attend and learn about the ballot initiatives and voter law changes, according to a news release.

Guest presenters will be Terri Hollingsworth, the circuit/county clerk for Pulaski County, and Kristin Higgins, program associate in the Public Policy Center of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. The moderator will be Kymara Seals, policy director at the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.

Election Day is Nov. 8. The forum is part of The Links Inc.'s virtual sessions entitled "Preparing our Community for Success."

The link to the Zoom event is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86273749154?pwd=dzZsVS9XNTc0ZXRaOWxueUVFam9FZz09 with Meeting ID: 862 7374 9154 and Passcode: 548628 or call +13462487799,,86273749154#,,,,*548628# US.

Tenita Shannon Gragg is president of the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links. Details: PineBluffARLinksInc@gmail.com.